Read full article on original website
Related
Community gathers to watch Christmas parade light up Portland
Portland was all aglow Saturday night as the city kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade.
WBKO
Bowling Green kicks off Christmas season with “Downtown Lights Up”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is officially a winter wonderland in Downtown Bowling Green as Fountain Square Park was lit up with over 100,000 Christmas lights. It was a night filled with food trucks, bright lights, and comradery amongst the residents of Bowling Green. Telia Butler, the Downtown Development...
Wave 3
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
whopam.com
Threats cancel Bowling Green Christmas parade
A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.
lakercountry.com
Christmas on the Square is tonight
The 6th annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown takes place tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. A number of food and other pop-up vendors will be part of the event and Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton said she anticipates a fun filled night suitable for the entire family…
WBKO
Barren County Judicial Center set to begin design phase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot, Barren County Judicial Center will take the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company on West Main Street in Glasgow. Micheal Hale, Barren County Judge-Executive, said the...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
Santa Has Real Life Whimsical Reindeer Farm In Western Kentucky & You Can Visit
Have you ever wanted to meet Santa's reindeer in real life? Did you know Santa has a farm right here in Western Kentucky where can visit with his four-legged helpers?. The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green is Kentucky's first-ever Reindeer Farm that is open to the public and they are actually open year-round. Why not start a brand-new tradition with your family this year and take a drive to see the reindeer? You can even learn all about how Reindeer live, what they like to eat, and all sorts of other fun facts.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown factory buying vacant lot to build apartments for employees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are working to finalize the sell of a vacant lot to be developed into housing. The proposal from HC Realty, the real estate arm of local factory Kruger Packaging, includes constructing more than 100 apartment units on the vacant lot. The property is located...
wcluradio.com
Hospital philanthropy group announces plans for New Year’s Eve bash
GLASGOW — The T.J. Community Mission Foundation will host a New Year’s Eve bash at the Cave City Convention Center to raise money for its philanthropy. The bash is scheduled on Dec. 31 and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature an upscale dinner, a cash bar, a casino, dancing and music by The Jimmy Church Band. There will also be a raffle drawing that evening for a Henry New Original .44-40 WCF rifle valued at $2720.00 and a Spending Spree Tree worth $2000.00 which includes 20 – $100.00 gift cards to local boutiques and businesses. Raffle tickets are $10 each. You do not have to be present to win.
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
wnky.com
Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
k105.com
Woman injured in collision on South Main St. in Leitchfield
A woman has been injured in a major collision on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Bart Glenn, Missy Skaggs and Bryan Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 700 block of South Main Street. Upon arriving...
WBKO
Rain is on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday with kick off our next rain maker, bringing showers into the area in the afternoon, and a high temperature in the low-50s. Tuesday, showers become more widespread and there is a chance for thunderstorms into the evening. Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be...
Subject Takes Dog in Parking Lot While Owner is in the Store
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate this subject. This subject picked up a Black Lab in the parking lot of 600 Long Hollow Pike Gallatin TN while the owner of the dog was in the store. If you have any information on the whereabouts, or identity of the...
WBKO
Dry conditions tonight and Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s with mostly clear skies. Sunday, it will be chilly but it will be dry! Expect a high in the mid-40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Starting Monday we get our next round of rain into the area.
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
Campbellsville man dies in tractor accident
A man died Monday after a farming accident in Campbellsville.
College Heights Herald
BGPD receives threat towards protestors resulting numerous canceled events
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Bowling Green Police Department received a shooting threat towards “groups who intend on protesting in front of the Justice Center & the 1000 blk of Shive Ln,” according to a public safety alert sent this morning.
wnky.com
Police respond to Bowling Green F.O. Moxley Community Center after reported disturbance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – There is currently a heavy police presence at the Bowling Green/F.O. Moxley Community Center on 225 E. Third Ave. after reports of men in an altercation. According to a source on the scene, individuals have been instructed to leave the gym as police investigate the...
Comments / 0