Wanda Lee Cross, 71 of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born October 24, 1951 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Ira Leslie Winchester and Ines “Love” Anderson Winchester. She was a wonderful care giver to many and a house keeper, she worked at Sorenson for 11 years. Her favorite days where those spent with family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, nanny, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She had the biggest heart and when she loved she loved with all her heart. To know her was to love her.

