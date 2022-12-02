Read full article on original website
Barren County Schools announces closures Dec. 5-6 due to illness
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5 and 6 due to widespread illness. The schools will instead have non-traditional instruction on these days. The schools stated in a Facebook post that they “hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow enough time and distance for students to recover.”
Wanda Lee Cross
Wanda Lee Cross, 71 of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born October 24, 1951 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Ira Leslie Winchester and Ines “Love” Anderson Winchester. She was a wonderful care giver to many and a house keeper, she worked at Sorenson for 11 years. Her favorite days where those spent with family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, nanny, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She had the biggest heart and when she loved she loved with all her heart. To know her was to love her.
Charlotte Pursley Blakley
Charlotte Pursley Blakley, 72, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Glenview Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late William Edgar Coffey and Lovie Marie Hurt Broady. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She is survived...
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
Activists to meet in Bowling Green ahead of Saturday's Emmitt Till demonstration
BOWLING GREEN, KY — Civil Rights group True Healing Under God is meeting outside of the Warren County Justice Center at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, ahead of Saturday's planned demonstration in front of the home of Carolyn Bryant-Donham. According to a Friday release from the group, founder John C....
Michael K. Schultz
Michael K. Schultz age 59 of Horse Cave passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 4th at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Edward Schutlz and Betty Lou Spencer Wilson. Michael was a team leader in shipping at Hollander Sleep Products. He was preceded in death by...
BGPD receives threat towards protestors resulting numerous canceled events
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Bowling Green Police Department received a shooting threat towards “groups who intend on protesting in front of the Justice Center & the 1000 blk of Shive Ln,” according to a public safety alert sent this morning.
A Kentucky city canceled its Christmas parade after someone threatened to shoot members of a group who planned nearby protests against Emmett Till's accuser
Despite the cancellation of other events and direct threats, the protest demanding accountability for Emmett Till proceeded as planned on Saturday.
Police respond to Bowling Green F.O. Moxley Community Center after reported disturbance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – There is currently a heavy police presence at the Bowling Green/F.O. Moxley Community Center on 225 E. Third Ave. after reports of men in an altercation. According to a source on the scene, individuals have been instructed to leave the gym as police investigate the...
Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
Female inmates – one from Adair – escape in Casey County
Two female inmates have escaped from the Casey County Jail. One of the females is from Adair County and the other is from Bell County, according to Adair County Constable Jason Rector. They escaped early this morning (around 3 a.m.) and were last seen in jail clothes. Casey County schools...
Ervin William Maxey
Ervin William Maxey, age 95, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was a member of the Allen Seminary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Henry Maxey and the late Tennessee Young Maxey.
Local NAACP chapter won't join protest against Emmett Till accuser living in Bowling Green
The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP says it won’t participate in a protest this weekend seeking justice for Emmett Till. The 14-year-old African-American teen from Chicago was abducted, tortured, and murdered after allegedly whistling at a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store in 1955. Till was visiting relatives in the Magnolia State when the incident occurred.
Christmas on the Square is tonight
The 6th annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown takes place tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. A number of food and other pop-up vendors will be part of the event and Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton said she anticipates a fun filled night suitable for the entire family…
Graves-Gilbert Clinic leaving campus
Graves-Gilbert Clinic, which currently operates WKU Health Services, will be leaving campus effective Dec. 9. The contract for operating WKU Health Services neared expiration in the spring. The Board of Regents will vote on a new contract before the end of the year, according to a statement from Jace Lux, director of media relations and university spokesperson.
Campbellsville man dies in tractor accident
A man died Monday after a farming accident in Campbellsville.
This magical farm in Kentucky lets you get up close with Santa's reindeer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Did you know there’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky?. It's true. And it's open to the public so families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. "The Reindeer Farm" is tucked away in Bowling Green, just off I-65. When people visit,...
Two Realtors Plead Guilty To Auction Bid Rigging
Two Allen County realtors who were indicted last year for conspiring to rig auction bids at estate auctions in exchange for farmland and timber rights have pleaded guilty. Barry Dyer and Mackie Shelton and co-conspirators rigged bids during an auction in 2018 in Allen County for a tract of timber rights and hundreds of acres of farmland.
Amanda Maxene Underwood
Amanda Maxene Underwood, 91, passed away on November 29, 2022. She is survived by three children: Monica Lile, Mark (Rita) Underwood, and Scott (Scott) Underwood, along with four grandchildren, Danielle Stewart, Chad (Cierra) Underwood, Michael (Mandy) Buchanan and Craig (Shelly) Buchanan, seven great-grandchildren, Brittany (Ben) Williams, Haley Stewart, Briley Buchanan, Brenley Buchanan, Micaela Buchanan, Swan Buchanan, and Savannah Buchanan, as well as four great-great grandchildren, Nova, Saint, Everleigh, Jaxon, and Sloan along with nieces and nephews, Linda Bewley, Gary Bewley, Jardy (Helen) Bewley, Carroll (Anne) Bewley, and Brenda (Tom) Walbert.
