eBay partners with circular fashion expert ACS to pioneer preloved fashion
In an effort to make circular fashion more accessible, ACS (Advanced Clothing Solutions) has partnered with e-commerce giant eBay, which has been synonymous with secondhand fashion for over 25 years. ACS is working with the retailer to expand its online marketplace’s pre-loved offering, whilst simultaneously helping to reduce textile waste....
H&M launches new AR ‘try on’ fashion collaboration with Snap Inc.
Swedish fashion retailer H&M has teamed up with leading technology company Snap Inc. to launch augmented reality (AR) try on experiences – available now on H&M’s mobile app and on visual instant messaging app, Snapchat. The AR experiences are co-designed by H&M and the Institute of Digital Fashion...
Donna Ida launches first men's jeans and plans plus size and maternity styles for women
Donna Ida has made the first move into men's jeans with the launch of the Jack jeans, and is promising further styles for men, along with plus size and maternity styles for women also on the horizon for early 2023. 'Jack' is the premium women's jeans specialist's first ever style...
Converse and Vans compete to be Schuh's top selling Christmas shoe
Scottish-based footwear retailer Schuh has revealed the top-selling shoes for Christmas over the past 12 years, with Converse taking the lead. Schuh is a footwear retailer based in Livingston, Scotland. It boasts 132 stores in the UK and Ireland and stocks over 80 brands, such as Converse, Vans, UGG, Nike, Adidas, as well as its own brand.
Fenwick offloads New Bond Street store in £430m deal
Family owned department store Fenwick has today announced the sale of its famous New Bond Street store, which opened in 1891, to Lazari Investments in a deal understood to be worth around £430m amid a “challenging economic environment”. The transaction is expected to complete in early 2023,...
Joe Browns unveils 'Project Fun' capsule knitwear collection
Joe Browns has announced the launch of a new eight-piece capsule knitwear collection, nicknamed ‘Project Fun’, exploring how colour and pattern mixing can create unique statement pieces. Launching on 14 December 2022, the ‘expressive’ collection, which features six jumpers and two cardigans, hopes to take customers through festive...
UK footfall jumps 5.4% with “glimmer of optimism” for retailers in face of cost of living crisis
UK footfall increased by 5.4% across all retail destinations last week, 27 November – 3 December 2022, compared to the week before – which included Black Friday – giving hope to retailers in the run up to Christmas, despite rising living costs. High streets experienced the biggest...
In My View by Eric Musgrave: Dark days are ahead
How many more fashion shops will we lose during the next 12 months? I always try and stay positive but all the indications are that 2023 is going to be a very tough year for many fashion retailers and their suppliers. Nothing could be worse than the COVID-19 lockdown, we...
Footasylum opens first store under new ownership and unveils expansion plans
Footasylum has opened its first new store under its new ownership – located in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire – and says it has a "strong pipeline" of new openings planned for 2023. The Rochdale-headquartered footwear and streetwear retailer was acquired by private equity firm Aurelius Group in August of this...
Retailers see tidal wave of returns across November 2022
Despite Black Friday sales exceeding expectations, retailers have been brought back down to Earth with a tidal wave of returns across November. Findings from retail returns expert ReBound, who work with major retailers including ASOS, River Island, and Crocs, revealed that November 2022 returns were 26.6% higher than November 2021.
