fox32chicago.com

Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport. The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.
regionnewssource.org

Auto Theft Suspect Drives Into Officers And Was Shot Multiple Times

On Friday, December 2, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 1 and the Public Integrity Task Force (PITF) were requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue in Dolton, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 9:40 PM, officers...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of early morning armed robberies

CHICAGO - There have been at least 14 robberies on the Northwest Side since early Friday morning, and some have been violent. Police say in each incident multiple armed offenders approached the victims and demanded their property by threatening use of force while displaying handguns. The offenders fled in a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say

ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
CBS News

ISP: 2 injured including suspect in high-speed crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect and another driver are injured following a high-speed crash on the city's Near West Side early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1:02 a.m. at West Van Buren Street and West Ogden Avenue. Illinois State Police said District Chicago troopers were making a traffic...
fox32chicago.com

Robbers targeting victims in Chicago's River North, Lincoln Park neighborhoods

CHICAGO - Chicago police said robbers are targeting people in River North and Lincoln Park. Police said three robbers have been approaching victims on the street and threatening them with handguns. They take off in a gray Honda or gray Nissan Murano. The robberies have happened on the:. 0-100 block...
cwbchicago.com

#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
theeastcountygazette.com

West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour

East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
cwbchicago.com

Car thieves hit Gold Coast parking lot as auto theft cases soar by more than 100%

Chicago — For the second time this week, men have stolen vehicles from parking facilities in the Gold Coast. And similar thefts are a growing problem for car dealerships, repair shops, and parking garages across Chicago. Around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, four men wearing ski masks stole two cars from...
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by carjackers in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the carjackers who shot a victim multiple times on Sunday night. The incident happened on South Cicero near 64th in West Lawn around 7:47 p.m. The victim, 34, was inside a vehicle when "multiple male offenders" came up with handguns and told him...
fox32chicago.com

4 killed, 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people were killed and at least 12 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. Two men were fatally shot and woman was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side. One man, 29, and the woman, 29, were traveling south in a vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when a person inside a beige SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the head, armpit and thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. Another driver, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where he died. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
WGN News

Semi in flames in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — Chicago Fire is investigating a fatal semi-truck and car crash on the Dan Ryan headed northbound that took place early Monday morning. The crash took place on the I-94 expressway going southbound near 86th Street around 3:01 a.m. per state police. Both vehicles engulfed in flames as a result to the crash. Police reported […]

