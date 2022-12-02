Read full article on original website
Thieves Steal 3 Vehicles From North Side Auto Body Shop, Surveillance Video Shows
A Chicago business' manager is speaking out after a brazen break-in at his auto body shop this weekend. The theft happened quickly and quietly Saturday afternoon at Cosmetic Auto on Northwest Highway in Norwood Park. “The whole thing takes about three minutes,” said manager Bill Senchuk. “They took two Grand...
Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport. The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.
14 Chicago robberies reported across city over the weekend prompts warning from police
Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.
Auto Theft Suspect Drives Into Officers And Was Shot Multiple Times
On Friday, December 2, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 1 and the Public Integrity Task Force (PITF) were requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue in Dolton, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 9:40 PM, officers...
Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of early morning armed robberies
CHICAGO - There have been at least 14 robberies on the Northwest Side since early Friday morning, and some have been violent. Police say in each incident multiple armed offenders approached the victims and demanded their property by threatening use of force while displaying handguns. The offenders fled in a...
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
ISP: 2 injured including suspect in high-speed crash on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect and another driver are injured following a high-speed crash on the city's Near West Side early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1:02 a.m. at West Van Buren Street and West Ogden Avenue. Illinois State Police said District Chicago troopers were making a traffic...
Robbers targeting victims in Chicago's River North, Lincoln Park neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Chicago police said robbers are targeting people in River North and Lincoln Park. Police said three robbers have been approaching victims on the street and threatening them with handguns. They take off in a gray Honda or gray Nissan Murano. The robberies have happened on the:. 0-100 block...
CPD officer, CTA bus driver, man sent to hospital after South Austin crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a CPD squad car and sedan collided. The sedan then hit a nearby CTA bus.
3 guns, cash, suspected cocaine found during electronic monitoring ‘compliance check’ at man’s home: sheriff’s office
Chicago — Officials say they found a cache of guns, drugs, and cash inside a Humboldt Park home where a five-time felon was on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for Class X armed habitual criminal charges. Tavaris Monroe, 30, is now charged with two more counts of the same...
#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
Car thieves hit Gold Coast parking lot as auto theft cases soar by more than 100%
Chicago — For the second time this week, men have stolen vehicles from parking facilities in the Gold Coast. And similar thefts are a growing problem for car dealerships, repair shops, and parking garages across Chicago. Around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, four men wearing ski masks stole two cars from...
Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago
Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
‘Wasn’t me’ says Chicago man who allegedly wore same clothes and underwear as carjacker
Chicago — An 18-year-old who has been adjudicated delinquent in three juvenile gun cases this year is now accused of carjacking a woman on the Northwest Side while armed with an Airsoft rifle. “How do you all know that was me?” Cross Banks asked at the conclusion of his...
Man shot inside vehicle in Chicago's Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man in a vehicle in Brighton Park was shot and wounded on Sunday. The man, 22, was shot in the leg on South Homan near 46th around 4:05 p.m. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
Man shot by carjackers in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the carjackers who shot a victim multiple times on Sunday night. The incident happened on South Cicero near 64th in West Lawn around 7:47 p.m. The victim, 34, was inside a vehicle when "multiple male offenders" came up with handguns and told him...
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
4 killed, 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people were killed and at least 12 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. Two men were fatally shot and woman was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side. One man, 29, and the woman, 29, were traveling south in a vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when a person inside a beige SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the head, armpit and thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. Another driver, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where he died. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
Semi in flames in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan
CHICAGO — Chicago Fire is investigating a fatal semi-truck and car crash on the Dan Ryan headed northbound that took place early Monday morning. The crash took place on the I-94 expressway going southbound near 86th Street around 3:01 a.m. per state police. Both vehicles engulfed in flames as a result to the crash. Police reported […]
