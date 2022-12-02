ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 32

Therese Szeniawski
2d ago

ok George Floyd die from drugs " people the Conor said in his death report they found drugs in his system he was not murder at all the media lie about it " that's why you need to get Rid of media they like changing the story around..

Reply
19
yzhassen
2d ago

Get ready for the purge hope everyone has their concealed carry but who cares now because if you’re caught with a gun they won’t arrest you anyway lol

Reply(2)
13
Elizabeth Vesely
2d ago

Gotta love the media spin. This only keeps criminals safe from consequences for crimes and creates opportunity for them to do it again.

Reply
14
Related
WIFR

Local leaders react to changes to Pretrial Fairness Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After spending most of the week in Springfield, Illinois lawmakers make their final changes to the Pretrial Fairness Act, sparking a reaction from our local leaders. The Pretrial Fairness Act is a portion of the SAFE-T Act, which will end cash bail. Some believe clarifications to...
The Center Square

Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor

(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
KFVS12

New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
wlsam.com

Illinois lawmakers approve changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act

The Illinois General Assembly on their last day of the veto session passed revisions to the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act. One of those tweaks, focuses on concerns over the “Pre-trial Fairness Act” which eliminates cash bail starting January 1st. The amendment filed includes the option for defendants detained prior to January 1st to remain under the old bail system, with the option to petition to have their case moved to the new system. The changes head to Governor Pritzker’s desk to sign.
NBC Chicago

Read the Full Bill: Proposed Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters filed an amendment to the controversial SAFE-T Act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023. The amendment focused largely on clarifying language on several fronts, including whether defendants detained prior to Jan. 1 will be released once the legislation goes into effect, and making more clear which crimes would qualify for pretrial detention.
Q985

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
POLITICO

Party-line vote and a party

Bonjour and Happy Birthday to Illinois, which became a state Dec. 3, 1818!. Democrats embraced after the Illinois House passed an amendment revising the SAFE-T Act on Thursday. The governor and first lady sashayed to the White House for a black-tie State Dinner. And the schedule for next year’s Illinois General Assembly offered a little surprise.
WGN News

Jesse White makes final appearance as Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO — Hundreds turned out for a celebration honoring the career of Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White at the Community Center that bears his own name Saturday. In fitting form, the event featured a giveaway of 500 winter coats and 200 pairs of socks, the 14th straight year White has been a part of […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is panhandling legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
wbaa.org

Indiana passed a new law allowing for some eviction filings to be sealed. Some experts say that law is helping residents

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a new law allowing for the sealing of some eviction filings. Now, some experts say the new system is being put to use. During the 2022 legislative session, tenant advocates argued that expungement is a necessary step because eviction filings – even when they don’t lead to an eviction – make it much harder for tenants to find housing again.
illinoisnewsroom.org

Pipeline project raises concerns

A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy