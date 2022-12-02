Read full article on original website
Therese Szeniawski
2d ago
ok George Floyd die from drugs " people the Conor said in his death report they found drugs in his system he was not murder at all the media lie about it " that's why you need to get Rid of media they like changing the story around..
yzhassen
2d ago
Get ready for the purge hope everyone has their concealed carry but who cares now because if you’re caught with a gun they won’t arrest you anyway lol
Elizabeth Vesely
2d ago
Gotta love the media spin. This only keeps criminals safe from consequences for crimes and creates opportunity for them to do it again.
Amended SAFE-T Act Now Heads to Pritzker's Desk. What It Says, And What Happens Next
A bill set to bring sweeping criminal justice and police reform may soon take effect in Illinois. And though much focus has been centered on the elimination of cash bail, more changes are in store, including new clarifications put forth by an amendment to the bill. Thursday, the Illinois Senate...
After changes to SAFE-T Act, law enforcement agencies have weeks to ‘reset’
(The Center Square) – Members of Illinois’ law enforcement community are having to reset with less than a month to go before for the implementation of a law that would eliminate cash bail statewide. State lawmakers approved changes to the SAFE-T Act Thursday before leaving for the rest...
WIFR
Local leaders react to changes to Pretrial Fairness Act
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After spending most of the week in Springfield, Illinois lawmakers make their final changes to the Pretrial Fairness Act, sparking a reaction from our local leaders. The Pretrial Fairness Act is a portion of the SAFE-T Act, which will end cash bail. Some believe clarifications to...
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most […]
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Dems Introduce Gun Control Bill Targeting Assault Weapons, Age Restrictions
Illinois House Democrats have introduced a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun. It comes five months after shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was accused of killing seven people and wounding more than 48...
wlsam.com
Illinois lawmakers approve changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act
The Illinois General Assembly on their last day of the veto session passed revisions to the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act. One of those tweaks, focuses on concerns over the “Pre-trial Fairness Act” which eliminates cash bail starting January 1st. The amendment filed includes the option for defendants detained prior to January 1st to remain under the old bail system, with the option to petition to have their case moved to the new system. The changes head to Governor Pritzker’s desk to sign.
Illinois officers prepare for the Safe T Act
Illinois law enforcement agencies are preparing to implement the Safe-T Act in less than a month.
Read the Full Bill: Proposed Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters filed an amendment to the controversial SAFE-T Act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023. The amendment focused largely on clarifying language on several fronts, including whether defendants detained prior to Jan. 1 will be released once the legislation goes into effect, and making more clear which crimes would qualify for pretrial detention.
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
Illinois lawmakers move ahead with plan to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines
Just 5 months after the tragic shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade that killed 7 and wounded dozens more, Democrats are pushing a state-wide ban on assault weapons, like the AR-15 used in that attack.
POLITICO
Party-line vote and a party
Bonjour and Happy Birthday to Illinois, which became a state Dec. 3, 1818!. Democrats embraced after the Illinois House passed an amendment revising the SAFE-T Act on Thursday. The governor and first lady sashayed to the White House for a black-tie State Dinner. And the schedule for next year’s Illinois General Assembly offered a little surprise.
Gun store owner: Proposed gun and magazine ban would make criminals of ordinary Illinoisans
(The Center Square) – Democrats and gun control groups are aiming to ban certain types of weapons in Illinois. A gun store owner says if that happens, they’ll file a lawsuit immediately. Lawmakers aren’t back until after the new year, but there is already an effort to ban...
Jesse White makes final appearance as Illinois Secretary of State
CHICAGO — Hundreds turned out for a celebration honoring the career of Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White at the Community Center that bears his own name Saturday. In fitting form, the event featured a giveaway of 500 winter coats and 200 pairs of socks, the 14th straight year White has been a part of […]
Illinois Democrats working to outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the bill would raise the age at which a resident can purchase a gun to 21. The proposal has been in the […]
Is panhandling legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
wbaa.org
Indiana passed a new law allowing for some eviction filings to be sealed. Some experts say that law is helping residents
Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a new law allowing for the sealing of some eviction filings. Now, some experts say the new system is being put to use. During the 2022 legislative session, tenant advocates argued that expungement is a necessary step because eviction filings – even when they don’t lead to an eviction – make it much harder for tenants to find housing again.
No, Today's Deadline Wasn't for the Real ID, But That Date is Coming Up. What to Know
Thursday marked a critical deadline for Illinois drivers, but it might not be the deadline they thought it would be. Dec. 1 marked the date drivers who postponed renewing their licenses or state IDs during the pandemic, would need to finally renew them. Another deadline, the one for the REAL ID, is coming up, however.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
