How to Enter The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Valve are set to give away one Steam Deck for every minute of The Game Awards. Here's how to enter the giveaway.
How to watch the Big 12 Championship Game 2022
TCU is currently sitting as #3 in the country, with a 12-0 record. But there’s one more hurdle on their way to the College Football Playoff. And that is Kansas State. Now TCU does already have a victory over Kansas State this year, beating them 38-28 back in October. But as we’ve seen in recent memory, when teams play each other twice in the same year, the loser of the first game generally wins the second game.
Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
We’re days away from the Game Awards, with leaks and rumors coming in thick and fast. Here’s a roundup of the biggest things we expect to see at the event. There’s a really strong chance we’ll be getting a look at the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Jedi: Fallen Survivor. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site, Giant Bomb, marketing for the game will be kicking off in December and expects the launch of the title to be March 2023. Then, Insider Gaming provided specific details around the game’s presence at the Game Awards, including a new trailer, release date, and pre-order details.
The Game Awards 2022 will be “significantly shorter” than last year
The Game Awards 2022 will take a “significantly shorter” amount of time compared to last year’s. This is mainly due to feedback from the viewers. The Game Awards creator, Geoff Keighley, recently hosted a Twitter space audio stream. In it, he gave some details about the upcoming show. One of the details he gave out was about the show’s runtime. Keighley had the following to say:
A New NetherRealm Game Won't Be Revealed at The Game Awards
Four years after Mortal Kombat 11's surprise reveal during 2018's Game Awards, some fans have speculated that this year's Game Awards show might include an announcement of a new Mortal Kombat title. Unfortunately for fans of the series, however, Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios isn't quite ready to reveal a new game.
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
It’s time we learn to value all-ages games as much as ‘mature’ ones
In the past few years, I’ve become the type of girl who looks forward to The Game Awards more than the Academy Awards. This year, however, is a little bit different. As host Geoff Keighley announced this year’s nominees, I hoped to see Sonic Frontiers get a bit of recognition. While mixed reviews meant it was unlikely to compete for Game of the Year, it felt like a potential shoo-in for categories like Best Action/Adventure Game. Instead, Sonic’s latest didn’t earn any nominations, not even for its critically praised soundtrack.
Summer Games Fest Announced for June 8, 2023; Valve to Give Away a Steam Deck Every Minute During the Game Awards 2022
The video gaming world just got a lot more interesting with the announcement regarding Summer Games Fest, which will return next year. The Geoff Keighley-led event will be in-person show taking place on June 8, 2023, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. Ticket details for the in-person event will be unveiled very soon, with other information about the games and publishers that will taking part in it.
Kanye West not buying "free speech" Parler app after all
The controversial rapper, Kanye West, who goes by the name “Ye”, is no longer buying the free speech social media platform Parler. as a reminder, he struck a deal with Parlement Technologies in mid-October to buy the platform. West made the deal to buy Parler after Twitter and Instagram suspended his account over his antisemitic comments.
Here are the top YouTube videos, creators & songs of 2022
As 2022 is reaching an end, social and streaming platforms are releasing their recap of the year and telling users which creators, music, or videos could stand out from the crowd this year. YouTube announced its Music Recap earlier this week, and now it’s releasing the trending videos, creators, and songs of 2022.
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a Game of the Year Edition
CD Projekt Red has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a Game of the Year edition once its Phantom Liberty expansion is released in 2023. As reported by Polish website Stockwatch (and spotted by Insider Gaming), CD Projekt Red president and joint-CEO Adam Kiciński said during a recent investors conference that Cyberpunk 2077 will follow in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's footsteps and receive the new edition that includes all previously released DLC in one package.
Pokemon Journeys Details Ash Ketchum And Goh's Face-To-Face
Pokemon Journeys has done what many anime fans thought impossible in giving Ash Ketchum the world championship title as the anime protagonist was able to defeat Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament. With recent episodes focusing on Goh achieving his goal of once again coming face to face with Mew, a preview is hinting at a reunion that will see Ash and Goh reunite, but might mark the beginning of the end when it comes to their travels with one another.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
Ed Boon Killed Mortal Kombat Fans' Hopes And Dreams For The Game Awards
Unfortunately, "Mortal Kombat" fans hoping for a big announcement at Dec. 8's "The Game Awards" are in for some disappointment. Ed Boon, the co-creator of "Mortal Kombat," took to Twitter on Dec. 2 to qualm any speculation that an announcement about his franchise is on the way. "4 years ago...
Where to Watch and Stream Teasing Master Takagi-san: The Movie Free Online
Takagi and Nishikata are in their final year of middle school, and have both anxiety and hope for the future. During the summer of their final year, on the day before summer vacation starts, the two find a kitten that they name Hana. They decide to take care of the kitten themselves until they can find its mother.
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
Loop8: Summer of Gods showcases gameplay in new trailer
Loop8: Summer of Gods is an original coming-of-age role-playing game by XSEEDgames. In this game, players will step into the life of Nini, a newly earthbound teen who arrives in the quaint Japanese town of Ashihara in August 1983. Players will also have the opportunity to investigate the town, make friends with its residents, and face off against the Kegai in turn-based battles where the outcomes depend on the relationships they have built and the decisions they have made.
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer showcases a familiar face as HBO shares a tense peek at ‘The Last of Us’
The Witcher: Blood Origin is almost upon us as the second spinoff in Netflix’s lineup of works associated with Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, but fans don’t know whether to be excited about the prospects of a returning character or just dismiss the show altogether after the Henry Cavill-Liam Hemsworth debacle.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tease Excites Fans Ahead of The Game Awards
Star Wars fans primed for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor news to be shared at The Game Awards 2023 may have just gotten one of their best indications yet that news related to the game will indeed be shared next week. It was discovered by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans that the official Twitter account for Star Wars games updated its profile to display a banner for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. Combine that with recent rumors about the game making an appearance at The Game Awards (and perhaps getting a release date), and it's easy to see why people are excited.
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
