ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Victim identified in West Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Little Rock Police Department has now identified the victim in Tuesday afternoon's homicide as 18-year-old Ja’Markeise Gage. Reports state that he died of an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Pine Bluff police arrest suspect in homicide of teen

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department have now made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a 15-year-old victim. The department first opened a homicide investigation back in July. There were two suspects identified early on in the investigation which resulted in the arrest...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

North Little Rock residents to receive new trash containers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock will begin using new trash containers and side-loading sanitation trucks starting Monday, December 12. North Little Rock residents have already begun receiving their new containers and will continue to receive them throughout the week. To prepare for the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock School District votes to resolve ransomware attack

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District has disclosed that it made a negotiation with hackers who launched a ransomware attack against the district's computer network. On Monday night, the LRSD board voted 6-3 to allow the superintendent to enter a "settlement agreement" in order to try...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

School leaders, state government call for change in education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

White County officials search for runaway teen

WHITE COUNTY, Ark — The White County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on November 12, 2022. 14-year-old Raynee Massey of Bald Knob was last seen by a security camera getting into a car with an unknown male and female.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Dickey-Stephens Parks going cashless in 2023

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, the Arkansas Travelers announced that Dickey-Stephens Park will no longer be accepting cash beginning in 2023. The cashless policy will include all events, including Travelers games, other baseball games, and non-baseball events. Patrons will be able to purchase a gift card either...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Hot Springs teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man who kidnapped a Hot Springs teen in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to court documents. Appearing before a judge, 38-year-old Samuel Bolling pleaded guilty to the two charges. Each count comes with a minimum 20-year sentenced up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Meet LRPD's K-9 officer keeping holiday travelers safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the Clinton National Airport, things are taking off and picking up. "We always know during the holidays, there's going to be a lot of travelers," LRPD Officer Wayne Kelly said. For Kelly, this is one of the busiest times of the year, but also...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Longtime veteran to retire from LRPD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police Department Interim Chief Wayne Bewley announced his retirement from LRPD on Wednesday after 36 years of service. “It has been my honor to work for the Little Rock Police Department serving the citizens of this great city for over 36 years," Bewley said. "I started this journey as a police cadet at 19 years of age, and I am announcing my retirement today as the Interim Chief of Police."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy