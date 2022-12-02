Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
Victim identified in West Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Little Rock Police Department has now identified the victim in Tuesday afternoon's homicide as 18-year-old Ja’Markeise Gage. Reports state that he died of an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to replace JSU in Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic will continue on without Jackson State University. Instead, organizers announced The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will take to the Gridiron in 2023 and 2024 against Tennessee State University at the annual event. This comes after JSU announced it was backing...
The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
Pine Bluff police arrest suspect in homicide of teen
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department have now made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a 15-year-old victim. The department first opened a homicide investigation back in July. There were two suspects identified early on in the investigation which resulted in the arrest...
North Little Rock residents to receive new trash containers
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock will begin using new trash containers and side-loading sanitation trucks starting Monday, December 12. North Little Rock residents have already begun receiving their new containers and will continue to receive them throughout the week. To prepare for the...
Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have deactivated a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old. Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department at (501) 362-8291.
Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
Little Rock School District votes to resolve ransomware attack
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District has disclosed that it made a negotiation with hackers who launched a ransomware attack against the district's computer network. On Monday night, the LRSD board voted 6-3 to allow the superintendent to enter a "settlement agreement" in order to try...
East End Fire Department now able to buy needed equipment
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Lately, it almost seems like the cost of everything has been rising. Chief Fire Marshal, Dustin Free, has been part of the East End Fire Department for about 10 years, and he explained how the cost of running it has also gone up. “Price of...
Meet Andrew Igbokidi: The med school student going national with music
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most people know that medical school can be very difficult and time-consuming. Now imagine trying to do all the work of trying to plan a career in medicine, while also trying to do the work to become a performer. Originally from Chicago, Andrew Igbokidi eventually...
Woman to serve 34 years in prison for role in Arkansas officer's death
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is regarding Kayvon Ward's life sentence for his role in the murder.) A woman pleaded guilty to four charges for her involvement in the murder of Hot Springs police officer Brent Scrimshire. According to officials, 23-year-old Coraima Hernandez entered a...
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
White County officials search for runaway teen
WHITE COUNTY, Ark — The White County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on November 12, 2022. 14-year-old Raynee Massey of Bald Knob was last seen by a security camera getting into a car with an unknown male and female.
Arkansas law enforcement agencies awarded grants to upgrade equipment
ARKANSAS, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies spend thousands of dollars maintaining all their equipment, and as you can imagine that can get pretty expensive. New state grants here in Arkansas were just awarded to more than 100 agencies to help offset some of those costs. The Saline County Sheriff's...
Dickey-Stephens Parks going cashless in 2023
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, the Arkansas Travelers announced that Dickey-Stephens Park will no longer be accepting cash beginning in 2023. The cashless policy will include all events, including Travelers games, other baseball games, and non-baseball events. Patrons will be able to purchase a gift card either...
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Hot Springs teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man who kidnapped a Hot Springs teen in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to court documents. Appearing before a judge, 38-year-old Samuel Bolling pleaded guilty to the two charges. Each count comes with a minimum 20-year sentenced up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
Meet LRPD's K-9 officer keeping holiday travelers safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the Clinton National Airport, things are taking off and picking up. "We always know during the holidays, there's going to be a lot of travelers," LRPD Officer Wayne Kelly said. For Kelly, this is one of the busiest times of the year, but also...
Children's Hospital, UAMS launch program to address mental health for children
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than two years into the pandemic, mental health aid in Arkansas is still not easy to find. "There's a real disparity throughout the state in rural areas," Dr. Chris Smith of the Arkansas Children's Hospital said. "As well as more the urban areas." It's...
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
Longtime veteran to retire from LRPD
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police Department Interim Chief Wayne Bewley announced his retirement from LRPD on Wednesday after 36 years of service. “It has been my honor to work for the Little Rock Police Department serving the citizens of this great city for over 36 years," Bewley said. "I started this journey as a police cadet at 19 years of age, and I am announcing my retirement today as the Interim Chief of Police."
THV11
Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0