WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gains attention beyond the 716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gained national attention through commercials, earning the second top selling jersey on the NFL's website, and even through acts of kindness. Allen has even had signs make it all the way to "Patriot Territory" during election time. His jersey...
Syracuse.com

Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
Yardbarker

'I Wanna Stay in Buffalo!' Rodger Saffold Reveals Bills Contract Hopes

Rodger Saffold's NFL career has taken him from the sunny shores of Southern California to the swinging streets of Nashville. Having inked a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, Saffold has worked in one of the NFL's smallest markets and coldest climates. And right now? He couldn't be happier. Most...
ClutchPoints

Bills grades after Week 13 win vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills were the top punching bag for the New England Patriots throughout the Tom Brady era. The Patriots went 32-3 against Buffalo under the legendary quarterback, preventing the Bills from having much success. Since Brady left for Tampa Bay in 2020, though, the Bills have flipped the script.

