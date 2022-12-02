Read full article on original website
Bills looking to extend success against AFC East opponents
The Buffalo Bills finally have a win over a divisional opponent -- and it couldn't come at a better time
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gains attention beyond the 716
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gained national attention through commercials, earning the second top selling jersey on the NFL's website, and even through acts of kindness. Allen has even had signs make it all the way to "Patriot Territory" during election time. His jersey...
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
'I Wanna Stay in Buffalo!' Rodger Saffold Reveals Bills Contract Hopes
Rodger Saffold's NFL career has taken him from the sunny shores of Southern California to the swinging streets of Nashville. Having inked a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, Saffold has worked in one of the NFL's smallest markets and coldest climates. And right now? He couldn't be happier. Most...
WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Patriots win
After winning for the third time in 12 days and registering their first win in the AFC East in 2022, Bills head coach Sean McDermott credited his team’s leaders for guiding the way. The Bills (9-3) topped the Patriots (6-6) 24-10 on Thursday, and McDermott sent that message to...
Bills grades after Week 13 win vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills were the top punching bag for the New England Patriots throughout the Tom Brady era. The Patriots went 32-3 against Buffalo under the legendary quarterback, preventing the Bills from having much success. Since Brady left for Tampa Bay in 2020, though, the Bills have flipped the script.
