KSNB Local4

NSP investigating Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit, fatal crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit that ended with a fatal crash Saturday night. Preliminary information shows that a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday. After a short time, the vehicle, a Toyota 4 Runner crashed and overturned in a ditch near the intersection of F Road and 11 Road in Hamilton County. The driver of the Toyota was ejected during the crash and transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
KSNB Local4

Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle in Kearney County. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been...
KSNB Local4

Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
KSNB Local4

Aurora woman wins Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way wrapped another year of its 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway. The event marked its 20th year of giving away a vehicle, donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale from Dinsdale Automotive. People who donated $260 to the Heartland United Way got their...
KSNB Local4

Kids enjoy Candy Cane hunt at Chautauqua Park

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kids were in the holiday spirit as they enjoyed finding some of their favorite holiday candy. Hastings Parks and Recreations held its annual Candy Cane hunt at Chautauqua Park. It’s similar to an Easter egg hunt, except with candy canes to get them in the holiday spirit.
KSNB Local4

Kearney boys basketball claim first in Top Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Another action packed Top 5 Plays are back, and it’s a full slate of basketball!. 5. UNK women’s basketball’s Trinity Law scored 15 points in the Lopers win over Northeastern. 4. Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball’s Jaden Williams with the easy two...
KSNB Local4

Blue Hill High School teacher sparks students’ T-shirt venture

BLUE HILL, Neb. (KSNB) - Those who attended the Blue Hill-Kenesaw basketball game last night, may have noticed some unique T-shirts. Students at Blue Hill High School started making custom T-shirts as a way to raise money for the National Honor Society. Last year they made about three thousand shirts,...
KSNB Local4

Central City girls basketball outpaces Gibbon

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City welcomed Gibbon for a game in their new gym on Friday night. It was the Buffalo out of the gate first but the Bison outpace them, 49-25. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s basketball shut down Northeastern

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Junior guard Trinity Law scored 15 points and No. 26/29 Nebraska Kearney held Northeastern State in check, 79-46, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (10-1) start the conference season at 2-0 while the RiverHawks fall to 4-3 (1-2). This was the...
KSNB Local4

Glenvil holds second-annual Holiday Craft Fair

GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - Some people got to cross off items on their Christmas list with unique holiday gifts. Glenvil held its second annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair. Coordinators Shawna Taylor and Karla Harms said it started based on their passion for crafting, and to give local small businesses exposure to showcase their products.
KSNB Local4

The Comstock Windmill Festival is back for its 24th year, June 8-10

COMSTOCK, Neb. (Press Release) - The Comstock Windmill Festivals have brought a half million fans to a town of less than 100 people. The town of Comstock has a senior center, repair shop and a post office, but its only retail business is a pop machine. Continuing its tradition of...
KSNB Local4

Hastings College Men’s basketball gallops to early success

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re a team playing Hastings College men’s basketball this season, you better study up. “We’re a more gritty team. We’re a team that kind of works harder. We’re diving on the floor, we’re better on defensive stuff like that. We’re a team that likes to challenge”, says senior forward Karson Gansebom.

