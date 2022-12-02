ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets

The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Despite sitting at fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks are mired in the worst drama the team has experienced in the post-Lloyd Pierce era. Last night, Shams Charania of The Athleticdetailed a disagreement between coach Nate McMillan and Trae Young, which resulted in the guard missing Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. The article pointed to tension brewing within the locker room over months before erupting in early December.
Boston

Meet Pete Rogers, the Celtics fan who designs a new jersey after every win

From the MBTA to Boston Marathon blue and gold, Pete Rodgers is redesigning Celtics jerseys with a local flair. Pete Rogers can remember openly weeping twice in his life. There were tears of joy on his wedding day, and also when Malcolm Butler sealed the Patriots’ victory on the final play of Super Bowl XLIX.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How To Watch The Miami Heat At Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc

View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable and Robert Williams (knee), Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: LA Trade Talks For DeRozan and Vucevic Get Revisited

Bill Simmons isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers should go after Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. While the team has seemingly found their stride as of late, it doesn't close the option of trading Russell Westbrook away for some proven pieces before he leaves at the end of the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA

The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.

