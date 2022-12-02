ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTVM

Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tow truck driver died on Friday, while working, after being hit by a vehicle on J.R. Allen Parkway. According to officials, the accident occurred near the Veterans Parkway exit on J.R. Allen Parkway. The tow truck driver was loading a Georgia State Patrol vehicle on the truck when he was struck and killed by a driver.
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police continue investigating fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a fatal hit-and-run to come forward. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 pm., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive. Investigation showed Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. Police say the […]
WRBL News 3

WATCH HERE: City officials hold press conference on Phenix City double homicide

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County District Attorney’s Office held a press conference to address the Riverwalk double homicide. Two men were fatally shot in Phenix City on Saturday, Dec. 3. Phenix City Police are still looking to identify the person of interest. You can watch the […]
WRBL News 3

Death investigation underway after man found dead in Valley ditch

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after Valley police located a Salem man dead in a ditch over the weekend. Another person was located at the scene with stabbing injuries. Sunday morning at approximately 12:30 A.M. Valley Police were called to the 1300 block of County Road 196 about shots being fired. […]
WRBL News 3

Opelika man arrested in deadly weekend shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested a man on murder allegations in the Saturday morning shooting death of 37-year-old Montavian Demond Collier of Opelika. Police say on December 3 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue about a gunshot victim.  “Responding officers located a male suffering […]
WTVM

Columbus police searching for 18-year-old, last seen near Knology Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 18-year-old Isaiah Henry was last seen near the 6000 block of Knology Way in Columbus on Tuesday, November 29 - between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Henry was last seen...
Opelika-Auburn News

Police: Man found dead after police respond to shots fired call in Valley

The Valley Police Department says a 23-year-old was found unresponsive at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police were sent to the area on a shots fired call. VPD says officers arrived at the 1300 block of County Road 196 and found Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, 23, of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch. Police say Emergency Medical Services were unable to revive him.
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
WTVM

Store break-in’s in midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This holiday season, people are in the spirit of giving but also taking. A rash of burglaries has been happening in one neighborhood in midtown Columbus, prompting business owners to offer a reward for an arrest. Larry Nelson, the owner of Larry’s Beauty Supply Store, showed...
WTVM

Help children in the Chattahoochee Valley by donating to WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re entering the final week for WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive - and we need your help!. Many children go without toys during the holiday season - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM is partnering with local businesses in our area to make sure kids in the Chattahoochee Valley don’t have to go toyless this season.
WTVM

Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
WRBL News 3

Lanett Police investigate shooting at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A shooting in Lanett, Alabama, left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lanett Police Department. At around 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lanett Police received a call regarding a victim with gunshot wounds at Lanett Fire and EMS. The victim told officers he was shot at the intersection […]
WRBL News 3

Russell County Jail brings back COVID restrictions during break-out

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Jail is bringing back prior restrictions in the face of a COVID outbreak, according to the Russell County Circuit Clerk Jody Sellers. Masks must been worn by anyone who enters the facility. All in-person visits with inmates will be over Zoom. No misdemeanor offenses are allowed in […]

