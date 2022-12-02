Read full article on original website
WTVM
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tow truck driver died on Friday, while working, after being hit by a vehicle on J.R. Allen Parkway. According to officials, the accident occurred near the Veterans Parkway exit on J.R. Allen Parkway. The tow truck driver was loading a Georgia State Patrol vehicle on the truck when he was struck and killed by a driver.
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey.
WTVM
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department asking for the public’s help with locating the suspect involved in the December 3 shooting - leaving two men dead. Authorities in Phenix City are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing two men Saturday afternoon. Officers...
wrbl.com
Phenix City Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in connection with riverwalk double homicide
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Late Saturday night, Phenix City police released a photo of a man they are calling “a person of interest” in a double homicide earlier in the day. About 2 p.m. on the riverwalk just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus,...
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
Columbus Police continue investigating fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a fatal hit-and-run to come forward. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 pm., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive. Investigation showed Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. Police say the […]
WATCH HERE: City officials hold press conference on Phenix City double homicide
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County District Attorney’s Office held a press conference to address the Riverwalk double homicide. Two men were fatally shot in Phenix City on Saturday, Dec. 3. Phenix City Police are still looking to identify the person of interest. You can watch the […]
Death investigation underway after man found dead in Valley ditch
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after Valley police located a Salem man dead in a ditch over the weekend. Another person was located at the scene with stabbing injuries. Sunday morning at approximately 12:30 A.M. Valley Police were called to the 1300 block of County Road 196 about shots being fired. […]
Opelika man arrested in deadly weekend shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested a man on murder allegations in the Saturday morning shooting death of 37-year-old Montavian Demond Collier of Opelika. Police say on December 3 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue about a gunshot victim. “Responding officers located a male suffering […]
WTVM
Columbus police searching for 18-year-old, last seen near Knology Way
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 18-year-old Isaiah Henry was last seen near the 6000 block of Knology Way in Columbus on Tuesday, November 29 - between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Henry was last seen...
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Man found dead after police respond to shots fired call in Valley
The Valley Police Department says a 23-year-old was found unresponsive at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police were sent to the area on a shots fired call. VPD says officers arrived at the 1300 block of County Road 196 and found Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, 23, of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch. Police say Emergency Medical Services were unable to revive him.
LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
WTVM
Store break-in’s in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This holiday season, people are in the spirit of giving but also taking. A rash of burglaries has been happening in one neighborhood in midtown Columbus, prompting business owners to offer a reward for an arrest. Larry Nelson, the owner of Larry’s Beauty Supply Store, showed...
TCSS discovers numerous fraudulent checks totaling $250,000; LaGrange Police investigating
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November. According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened. The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and […]
WTVM
Help children in the Chattahoochee Valley by donating to WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re entering the final week for WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive - and we need your help!. Many children go without toys during the holiday season - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM is partnering with local businesses in our area to make sure kids in the Chattahoochee Valley don’t have to go toyless this season.
WTVM
Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
Crips gang member in Georgia gets 130-month sentence on gun, drug charges
COLUMBUS — A convicted felon and documented member of the Crips criminal street gang organization operating in Columbus was sentenced to serve more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking. Bobby Thomas, 25, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 130 months in prison to be followed by...
‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 trash bill was unjust, unnecessary
One of the officers who’d come to arrest Martha Menefield, an 82-year-old Black woman, for failure to pay a $77 trash bill, told her not to cry.
Lanett Police investigate shooting at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A shooting in Lanett, Alabama, left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lanett Police Department. At around 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lanett Police received a call regarding a victim with gunshot wounds at Lanett Fire and EMS. The victim told officers he was shot at the intersection […]
Russell County Jail brings back COVID restrictions during break-out
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Jail is bringing back prior restrictions in the face of a COVID outbreak, according to the Russell County Circuit Clerk Jody Sellers. Masks must been worn by anyone who enters the facility. All in-person visits with inmates will be over Zoom. No misdemeanor offenses are allowed in […]
