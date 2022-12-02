Read full article on original website
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
Semi goes over bridge on Indiana Toll Road, catches fire
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A semi driver is alive after crashing a semi, leaving it dangling over a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the 6.5 mile marker on I-90. That’s between U.S. 41 and U.S. 20 at the Grand Calumet River.
State trooper taken to hospital after police cruiser struck in northern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana state trooper is recovering after a vehicle hit his police car in northern Indiana. Trooper Riley Hieb was seated in his car on I-80 westbound around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to provide traffic direction. There had been a crash earlier in the left lane involving a semi truck and a […]
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
Over 2,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 2,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. “Reported outages are widespread. The high winds have impacted customers across our...
Oregon wildlife officials help rescue buck who got antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
OREGON — Wildlife officials in Oregon helped rescue a buck that got its antlers wrapped in Christmas lights. The Dallas Police Department contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Friday after a buck was seen with lights around its antlers, according to UPI. ODFW said in a...
North Split reopening delayed until at least April 2023, INDOT now says
The Indiana Department of Transportation, in its latest update on the ongoing North Split project, says the project could last until at least April of 2023.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility...
LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
Hunter, 80, seriously hurt after falling while trying to climb into tree stand
An 80-year-old deer hunter was seriously hurt when he fell 20 feet, last week, as he was trying to climb into his deer stand. Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources Conservation officers say the accident could have been prevented, had Kenneth Nord been wearing a full body safety harness. They stress that in their hunter safety courses.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is considering allowing express toll lanes on highways and tripling a fee for electric car owners as he targets his first big push after winning reelection — paying for tens of billions of dollars in roadway projects. The...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Indiana's last 7 WWII veterans come together to celebrate their 'last hoorah'
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's last living World War II veterans gathered to honor fallen soldiers and celebrate their journeys. Known as the "Magnificent 7," the team met up to celebrate what they called their last hoorah. The number of WWII veterans is dwindling daily. Less than 200,000 are...
Turning Very Windy & Much Warmer Friday
Wind ADVISORY Friday Noon to 9pm for all of Southern Illinois & Most of Southwest Indiana (Except Dubois, Perry, & Spencer Counties). OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Temps Rising thru the 30s. Sunrise 6:48. FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Turning Very Windy with Highs 53-58. Winds S 20-30 FRI NIGHT: Scattered...
Governor Eric Holcomb hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has announced that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he’s responding well to treatment.”
5 Fantastic Reasons To Visit The Fair Oaks Farm In Indiana During The Holidays
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Fair Oaks Farms is known as one of the top destinations for agritourism in the Midwest. The farm transforms into a magical winter wonderland and offers something fun for adults and children to enjoy during the holiday season. Located in northwest Indiana, less than an hour and a half outside of Chicago, enjoy ice skating, ice sliding, and more holiday fun.
