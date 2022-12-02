ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 8

San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
San Diego Channel

Escondido man dies in truck crash on SR-78

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off...
drifttravel.com

Why You Need to Travel to San Diego, California

San Diego is one of the best vacation spots in the U.S. Here, you can experience Southern California’s best features – sun, fun and beaches – and all without the kind of crowd sizes you’d find in Los Angeles. Explore these things to do in San Diego and you’ll be assured one very memorable trip.
CBS 8

Amazon semi-truck with 8,000 lbs of packages onboard goes ablaze in Escondido area

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters worked for hours in North San Diego County Friday night to extinguish flames from an Amazon semi-truck carrying thousands of packages. California Highway Patrol first received reports of a truck ablaze around 7:22 p.m. in northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road, according to CHP reports.
sandiegoville.com

Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County

With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
CBS 8

Caught on video: Minivan stolen from Chula Vista driveway; taken to Mexico

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a minivan from an Eastlake resident’s driveway early Friday morning. Chula Vista police responded to the 700 block of North Valley View Drive in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista around 10 a.m. Friday following reports of a stolen vehicle.
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog

The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
kusi.com

Migrant smuggling boat washes up in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A calm morning at La Jolla Shores was interrupted after a speed boat washed up on shore and 15 or so people jumped out and took off running. Lifeguards as well as border patrol officers responded to the scene after the speed boat rushed towards the sand in La Jolla.
presidiosentinel.com

Building A House on a Stack of Marbles

Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.

