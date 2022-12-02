Read full article on original website
San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
San Diego Channel
Escondido man dies in truck crash on SR-78
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off...
Amazon tractor trailer catches fire carrying 8K pounds of merchandise
An Amazon tractor trailer caught fire Friday while carrying around 8,000 pounds of merchandise on northbound Interstate 15, said the California Highway Patrol.
Sheriff's: Rock climber falls to their death from El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside area
EL CAJON, Calif. — A rock climber died Sunday afternoon after falling to their death from El Cajon Mountain, also known as El Capitan, in the Lakeside area. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the climber died after falling about 200 feet on El Cajon Mountain. First...
Amazon semi-truck with 8,000 lbs of packages onboard goes ablaze in Escondido area
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters worked for hours in North San Diego County Friday night to extinguish flames from an Amazon semi-truck carrying thousands of packages. California Highway Patrol first received reports of a truck ablaze around 7:22 p.m. in northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road, according to CHP reports.
Proposed project could bring thousands of diesel trucks to Barrio Logan, locals not happy
SAN DIEGO — Mitsubishi Cement Corp. has reintroduced a decade-long proposal to build a warehouse in Barrio Logan during a public meeting with the Port of Commissions of San Diego. Commissioners overseeing the port put the project on hold two years ago after concerns about environmental health issues, but...
sandiegoville.com
Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County
With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
Caught on video: Minivan stolen from Chula Vista driveway; taken to Mexico
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a minivan from an Eastlake resident’s driveway early Friday morning. Chula Vista police responded to the 700 block of North Valley View Drive in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista around 10 a.m. Friday following reports of a stolen vehicle.
San Marcos teen reunites with family after being reported missing
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department thanked the public for their efforts in helping to locate a missing teenager who was reunited with her family on Friday.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog
The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
kusi.com
Migrant smuggling boat washes up in La Jolla
LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A calm morning at La Jolla Shores was interrupted after a speed boat washed up on shore and 15 or so people jumped out and took off running. Lifeguards as well as border patrol officers responded to the scene after the speed boat rushed towards the sand in La Jolla.
$50K signing bonus offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego
A $50,000 signing bonus is being offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego amid a nationwide shortage, said Falck Mobile Health in a press release Thursday.
Convenience store clerk shot during armed robbery in Oceanside
A convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Police Department.
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Freeway Transition Road in El Cajon
A speeding motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash while merging onto Interstate 8 in El Cajon. The fatal incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on the transition road from southbound Route 67 to the westbound interstate highway. San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies at the scene said the motorcycle was...
Poway men sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of firefighter
Two men from Poway were sentenced in federal court on Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a firefighter, said US attorney Randy Grossman's office in a news release.
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
Authorities search for missing person last seen in Lakeside
Authorities are searching for a missing person who was last seen in Lakeside, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet Sunday.
presidiosentinel.com
Building A House on a Stack of Marbles
Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
