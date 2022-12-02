Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
WISH-TV
Current Publishing
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Indianapolis Recorder
Locking up kids is traumatic. Indianapolis looked for alternatives.
In an empty retail space on the far east side of Indianapolis, about 30 boys pull plastic chairs into a circle. They meet up here a couple times a month. “Some of you guys, man — been through so much in your lives, and are still going through it but you still persevere, man,” said Kareem Hines, the group’s leader, as he walks around the circle addressing the group at the start of the two-hour session. The discussion is raw. They talk about mental health, relationships and kids who have been shot and killed in the community. Hines passes out news articles about recent crimes involving kids.
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer
After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
Fishers swears in first Black female firefighter
FISHERS, Ind. — A new Fishers firefighter is making history. Lauren Gray was among 18 new firefighters sworn in by the Fishers Fire Department Friday night. She is the first Black woman to join the department. "I hope to open up doors and I hope to be part of...
WTHR
HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
WHAS 11
Police: Indiana woman stabbed, strangled by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a woman had to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was allegedly stabbed and strangled by her son at her apartment in Batesville on Thursday. One of Heather Mulcahy's family members asked police to check on her at her home in the...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Lilly Endowment launches $75 million Christian preaching initiative
The Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment has announced the launch of a $75 million initiative to help Christian pastors strengthen their preaching abilities. The Compelling Preaching initiative aims to foster preaching that better inspires, encourages, and guides people in their Christian faith in more engaging and effective ways. Organizations may submit proposals for up to $1.25 million over as many as five years to design and implement programs that will help pastors enhance their preaching practices to reach individuals both within and beyond congregations, including efforts to assist pastors in utilizing different forms of communication to share their message more effectively.
Current Publishing
The greatest gift: After years of medical setbacks, mom of 5 finds strength in blessing others
For Jill Olecki, losing both of her legs wasn’t nearly the most difficult challenge she faced in the last three years. Despite multiple cancer diagnoses, months she doesn’t remember, a totaled van and two amputations, the mother of five said being away from her children was the hardest battle to face.
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
Ten Point Coalition receives $250K grant from Lilly Endowment
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition has big plans for a grant they received from the Lilly Endowment. Rev. Charles Harrison, board president of the coalition, keeps a close eye on the recent homicides in the city. "I take it personally when someone is killed, particularly where Ten...
cbs4indy.com
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect …. A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car...
Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion
A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
COVID Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Damages for Closing College Campuses in 2020
The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and […]
Current Publishing
Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions
Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
