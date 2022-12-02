Every team sets out with at least one primary mission to start the beginning of the season... win your conference. If you've managed to place yourself in Atlanta, for the SEC Championship game, history says more often than not, if you win, your future is still very much so ahead of you. With Georgia's win over LSU, 50-30, they were able to do just that. The Bulldogs played about as clean of a game offensively as you could've asked for. While they weren’t up to the Georgia Standard on defense, they still made some plays.

1 HOUR AGO