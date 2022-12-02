Read full article on original website
Uruguay players accost refs in ugly scene after World Cup elimination
Yellow card for … stalking the refs. Uruguay players accosted the officials, grabbed them and followed them into the tunnel in an ugly scene following their match Friday that resulted in the team’s World Cup ouster. Several of the players were issued symbolic post-match yellow cards for their behavior. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreWhy USA could be more dangerous at World Cup nowChristian Pulisic celebrates USA win from hospital — with a promiseAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks It was not clear precisely what provoked the reactions — apart from facing the bitter end of their World Cup run. Late in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana, chasing a third goal that would have swung the goal-differential tiebreaker to advance in their favor over South Korea, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was tripped up in the 18-yard area, but no penalty was awarded. Cavani, Diego Godín and Jose Maria Gimenez were a few of the players involved in the altercations. South Korea scored a dramatic tie-breaking goal in stoppage time of its match with Portugal to take the spot over Uruguay as the Group H runner-up.
South Korea Players, Fans Erupt Watching End of Uruguay Match
Heartbreak for Uruguay meant jubilation for South Korea.
Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1
Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Bracket, standings as Brazil fall to Cameroon, Uruguay eliminated on South Korea win
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with the group stage finally over on Friday and the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday. France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. For the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, no team managed to claim all nine possible points.
Diego Alonso blames Portugal penalty as Uruguay make ugly World Cup exit
Diego Alonso railed against the match officials in two of Uruguay’s games while Edinson Cavani appeared to push a VAR monitor over
World Cup 2022: Brazil fans bring colour and noise to Lusail Stadium despite loss to Cameroon
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It's 6.30pm local time at Msherieb metro station in Doha.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi, Argentina defeat Australia, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with Argentina defeating Australia 2-1 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in the tournament's second match of the round of 16. Argentina will face the Netherlands, which defeated the United States on Saturday, in the quarterfinals on Dec....
Cameroon vs Brazil final score, result: South Americans finish first in World Cup Group G despite Aboubakar winner
Brazil were beaten by Cameroon but still topped Group G at World Cup 2022, while Cameroon bowed out despite Vincent Aboubakar's late winner. Cameroon needed a victory to keep alive their hopes of progress but, just as it looked as if they had run out of time, Aboubakar produced a stunning header two minutes into added time to break the deadlock. The African side needed Serbia to take points off Switzerland, but the Swiss held on for a 3-2 win to claim second place in the pool behind Brazil.
