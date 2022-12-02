ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Max Strus Explains The Difficulty Of Playing With Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic is considered among the top five players in the NBA. He is an early candidate for MVP, but Miami Heat guard Max Strus recently pointed out how tough it would be to play alongside Doncic. Strus spoke about it on an appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton podcast.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Draymond Green Gives Honest Answer About Role With Warriors

It is often said that Draymond Green was drafted into the perfect situation. The Golden State Warriors were nowhere near a dynasty yet, but they now had the pieces in place that would ultimately become a historically great trio in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. With a unique skillset, Green was able to provide exactly what the Warriors needed, and still anchors the team a decade later with his leadership, toughness, and defense.
Deadspin

Trae Young and Nate McMillan are surviving instead of thriving with each other

Here’s a multiple choice essay question. You’ve got a blossoming superstar in Trae Young who has plateaued after some early career triumphs. Young is 24, played in a conference finals two seasons ago, but he’s also got a penchant for taking too many heat-check shots which are exhilarating to watch go in, but most observers shudder when he hits inevitable cold streaks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

OBJ Arrives in Dallas: Cowboys 3-Step Visit Schedule

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have developed a three-pronged itinerary for Odell Beckham Jr. upon his arrival in DFW on Monday. And he has, by the way, arrived in DFW. A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones, wrapped around a physical exam, or maybe a series of physical exams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: LA Trade Talks For DeRozan and Vucevic Get Revisited

Bill Simmons isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers should go after Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. While the team has seemingly found their stride as of late, it doesn't close the option of trading Russell Westbrook away for some proven pieces before he leaves at the end of the season.
Yardbarker

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA. Giannis finally silenced his doubters when he won his first title back in 2021, and if not for an injury to Khris Middleton, the Bucks might have repeated as champions. He has had a great start to...
Yardbarker

This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Buzzer-Beater Over Dwyane Wade

If there is one thing the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is known for, it is his penchant for coming through in clutch situations. The highlight reel of Kobe game-winners and buzzer-beaters is truly amazing and on Dec. 4, 2009, he added one of his most memorable classics. The defending champion Lakers were in a back-and-forth battle with the Dwyane Wade-led Miami Heat.
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Are Willing To Move Kyle Lowry

When Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat, it was supposed to be a move that gave Miami an edge with playmaking and leadership. However, that is not how the situation has panned out, with the former Toronto Raptor struggling since he joined. In his 86 games for the Heat so far, Lowry is averaging under 14 points and just over 7 assists per game. These are good numbers, but he has not been a huge difference-maker for the Heat, who are struggling this season.

