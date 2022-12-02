Baltimore City Reports Maryland's First Cold Weather-Related Death Of Winter

The first cold weather-related death was reported in Baltimore. Photo Credit: David Cifarelli

Winter is here.

The Maryland Department of Health is reporting the first cold-related illness death statewide for the 2022-2023 winter weather season after a woman between the age of 60 and 70 died in Baltimore City.

Officials announced the death on Friday, Dec. 2. No other details surrounding the death of the woman were immediately released by the Department of Health.

The Department of Health is cautioning area residents to be aware of themselves and their neighbors as temperatures continue to drop as the calendar turns to the heart of winter.

“To prevent the onset of cold-related illness, including frostbite, Marylanders should avoid exposure to cold weather, both by limiting time outside and by wearing several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing,” health officials said. “Insulate toes, fingers, ears, cheeks, and the tip of the nose.”

In an effort to combat the cold, officials said that anyone in need of warming centers should reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about warming center locations, hours of operation, and available accommodations.

Officials further advised that it is important for area residents to exercise caution when attempting to get warm at home, as some could pose a possible fire hazard.

“Marylanders should use caution while using various heat sources to stay warm,” according to the Department of Health. “Some heating sources can cause fires, electrical injuries, burns, or carbon monoxide poisoning if not installed, operated, and maintained properly.

"Check heat sources to ensure they are safe prior to use, install carbon monoxide detectors, and never use an oven as a heat source for the home.”

