Man who killed Polk County detective Kristen Hearne kills himself in prison

Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock (left) reads the proclamation dedicating the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Training Center to Kristen Hearne. Picture also includes Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd and Chaplain David Thornton. Olivia Morley

Officials confirmed a man serving a life term in prison for the killing of Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne in 2017 killed himself on Thanksgiving while on suicide watch, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Seth Brandon Spangler died Nov. 24 at Augusta State Medical Prison, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Corrections told the newspaper..

The AJC contacted Spangler’s attorney Jerry Word who said his client had been transferred to the Augusta medical prison from Telfair State Prison.

“What we don’t know is why someone on suicide watch was still able to kill themselves in the Augusta State Prison,” Word told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

Spangler had a history of mental illness and suicide attempts, even prior to imprisonment. Approximately one week before the shooting, Spangler had checked himself into a Chattanooga area hospital due to serious mental health issues including suicidal hallucinations, visible marks of having attempted suicide and acute psychosis.

Spangler pleaded guilty in March to avoid the death sentence on murder charges. Roof was sentenced to prison this year for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault on a peace officer, Georgia Department of Corrections records show. However, her combined sentences along with time already served in jail will be up on Sept. 29, 2027, when she will be released.

Both Spangler and Samantha Michelle Roof were both charged with killing Hearne as well as shooting officer David Goodrich while the two officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle on Sept. 29, 2017.

Hearne and Goodrich were investigating an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Santa Claus Road and Ga. 100 south of Cave Spring when Spangler and Roof returned to the vehicle, which was later discovered to be reported stolen. When confronted by Goodrich, Spangler pulled out a handgun and fired upon both officers.

Goodrich survived his injuries thanks to his protective vest, but Hearne was not wearing such a vest at the time.

Hearne had previously worked for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. The agency named a new training center on the Floyd County Jail grounds in her honor.

Spangler’s plea had been delayed due to multiple reasons in the four years since the incident. The restrictions placed on the court by the Statewide Judicial Emergency Order from March 2020 through June 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic were followed by Spangler getting a new defense team and their request to have more time to prepare for a trial.

There was also Spangler’s history of mental illness. Prosecutors stated that Spangler, who was from the Chattanooga area, had a documented history of mental health and substance abuse issues which included psychiatric hospitalizations and suicidal attempts.