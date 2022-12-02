Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Shares Big Update on Part 9
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had a wild week. It wasn't long ago the anime took over headlines, and we have the finale of Stone Ocean to thank for the draw. Netflix released the show's final few episodes to everyone's delight, and now, it seems the manga is coming to center stage. An interview in Japan with creator Hirohiko Araki has fans on edge, and it is all because of his part nine update.
ComicBook
Berserk Cosplay Brings Back The Series' Most Despised Villain
Berserk's Griffith has easily become one of the most hated villains in anime history. With the series first beginning in the 1980s, we've had plenty of instances where the man responsible for the Band of the Hawk has proved just how nefarious he could be. Now, with the current anime series, Berserk: Memorial Edition, bringing Griffith back, one cosplayer has given the White Hawk a fresh new take as the manga continues under writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Resurrects Sasuke's Shippuden Look
Naruto has seen the former anti-hero, Sasuke Uchiha, come a long way over the course of the series, originally dedicating himself only to revenge but eventually coming to the realization that his true purpose was to protect his fellow ninjas in the Hidden Leaf Village. Along with his changes in personality, so to did the Sharingan-wielder change his overall look, with one cosplayer deciding to take us back to the time when he was learning from none other than Orochimaru and was willing to do anything to get revenge against his brother.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Princess Peach Has Fans Erupting In Applause
The new trailer for "The Super Mario Bros." movie just dropped and fans are already excited by the portrayal of the Mushroom Kingdom's favorite monarch. Rather than being the eternal damsel in distress with an unfortunate penchant for getting kidnapped — which fans have often seen over the years — the movie's take on Princess Peach seems strong, confident, and ready to lead her people in a battle to defend their territory from the encroaching Koopa forces.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Title Teases the Anime's End
Pokemon has had a busy fall so far, and it seems things are only about to ramp up for the franchise. While sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet push ahead, fans are keeping a close eye on the anime in the meantime. After all, the start of a brand-new generation means an anime overhaul is on the way. Now, it seems we are getting closer to that turnover, and we have a special Pokemon Journeys title to thank.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
ComicBook
Netflix Users Loving "Fan-F--king-tastic" Brad Pitt Movie
Netflix's latest crop of new movies has added what seems to be a clear fan-favorite with the arrival of Sony Pictures' Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. The movie made a splash at the box office over the summer, bringing in over $100 million domestically and another $135 million internationally, making it one of the biggest non-franchise hits over the entire year. Since the film falls under Sony's recent deal with Netflix it has now arrived on the platform, and based on what people are saying it's about to perform very well on streaming too!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Reveals New Sketch of All Might's Mentor
Kohei Horikoshi is currently working on the Final Arc of his fan-favorite Shonen series, My Hero Academia, but the mangaka has taken the opportunity to release new art work for each new episode of the anime adaptation. With the War Arc taking place in season six, the latest installment has brought back a deceased character who remains a part of the series thanks in part to her connection to One For All. Nana Shimura might be dead, but her shadow continues to loom large.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Why Fans Are Hyped for the Anime's Next Episode
My Hero Academia is making waves with its new season, and it seems the anime has finally made fans go haywire. After its latest episode dropped this weekend, everyone from Deku to Dabi swarmed social media with trending tags. It seems everyone is keeping a close eye on the next episode of season six. So if you don't know why that is, well – you should brace yourself now.
ComicBook
Willow Star Explains How He Pays Tribute to Val Kilmer in Disney+ Series
The new Willow series premiered this week, and the first two episodes feature the return of Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha) from the original 1988 fantasy film. However, one iconic actor from the Willow movie won't be seen in the new series. Val Kilmer was unable to appear in the new show as the fan-favorite Madmartigen, but his presence is felt, especially with Ruby Cruz and Demspey Bryk playing his children. In addition to having characters that are related to Madmartigen, Willow also features Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman, a character who has a similar energy to the lovable trickster and warrior played by Kilmer. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Chadha-Patel talked about paying tribute to Kilmer in the show.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Creator Sets Up New Series at FX
Drew Goddard is known for many exciting projects. Not only was he a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day, but he also wrote films such as Cloverfield and The Martian and served as an executive producer on other huge shows like Lost and The Good Place. Goddard also directed the movies Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. However, Marvel fans will know him best for executive producing and developing Daredevil for Netflix. Now, Goddard is returning to TV with a new pilot. According to Variety, FX has placed a pilot order for The Trenches, a new animated series.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Eminem, Spider-Man, and... Nudity?!
It's always fun to feature various books on our Top Ten! This week, rare variants take the spotlight. Rumors that have bubbled beneath the surface propel under the radar Daredevil and X-Men keys into the forefront. The Sentry pops up from "The Void" as another MCU rumor, along with the sad news of a Hollywood icon who is no longer with us. Lobo is still sticking around, although he's pushed down the list by two legendary Rap icons who made their way onto Deadpool and Spider-Man covers. And who could forget our first nude entry on this list? Peep this crazy list and more on this week's Top Ten!
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
Freak accident gets lucky Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player a Shiny in the weirdest way
That's not how you're meant to find incredibly rare creatures
ComicBook
Yellowjackets Star Teases Graphic Season 2 Moments, "Literally, What the F-"
Yellowjackets is set to return for its sophomore season sooner than later, after absolutely captivating its viewers when it first premiered in late 2021. The Showtime series has already courted quite a lot of speculation from fans, including concerning exactly how it will up the ante in Season 2. According to new comments from one of the series' ensemble cast members, Yellowjackets Season 2 will definitely have enough of what had made the first season special — and then some. During a recent Q&A (via Variety), young Shauna actress Sophie Nélisse teased that Season 2 has an exceptionally graphic scene, which sparked a colorful reaction from the series' cast.
ComicBook
John Wick Entire Series Available to Stream for Free
You can watch all of the John Wick series for free online this month. That's right, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum are all available to stream on PlutoTV. That site doesn't have any logins or a monthly fee of any kind, so you can hang out with Keanu Reeves on your couch before Holiday movies take up all of the screen time in the house. Not too long ago, the trailer for Chapter 4 dropped, which sent a lot of viewers scrambling for the older films. Anyone who's been streaming lately knows how hard it can be to wrangle multiple parts of a series or trilogy. So, having them all on one service there for you is hard to beat. Director Chad Stahelski spoke to Empire Magazine about how the next one might branch out a bit from what came before.
ComicBook
Marvel's Loki Season 2 Casts Game of Thrones Actor
The second season of Loki recently wrapped production, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. During D23 Expo in September, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of the Marvel series, but he's not the only newcomer you can expect to see in the show. Today, Deadline reported that Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie (who played Lysa Arryn) will also be a part of Loki's second season.
Comments / 0