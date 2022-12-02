You can watch all of the John Wick series for free online this month. That's right, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum are all available to stream on PlutoTV. That site doesn't have any logins or a monthly fee of any kind, so you can hang out with Keanu Reeves on your couch before Holiday movies take up all of the screen time in the house. Not too long ago, the trailer for Chapter 4 dropped, which sent a lot of viewers scrambling for the older films. Anyone who's been streaming lately knows how hard it can be to wrangle multiple parts of a series or trilogy. So, having them all on one service there for you is hard to beat. Director Chad Stahelski spoke to Empire Magazine about how the next one might branch out a bit from what came before.

2 DAYS AGO