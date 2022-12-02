Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football-Ohio State College Football Playoff matchup
Georgia now knows who it will play in the College Football Playoff, as the Bulldogs drew the Ohio State Buckeyes. This will be the first time the two teams have met since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, a game that Kirk Herbstreit played in. The Bulldogs are coming off a 50-30...
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?
ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
dawgnation.com
How Georgia football’s win, other Saturday results impact final College Football Playoff picture
ATLANTA — TCU, Alabama, Ohio State and USC all enter Sunday wondering about where things stand with regard to their College Football Playoff hopes. Alabama head coach Nick Saban went on Fox during the Michigan-Purdue game to try and pitch Alabama’s case, bringing up hypothetical gambling lines and team talent, and not his team’s losses to Tennessee and LSU.
Dr Pepper halftime contest gets booed at SEC Championship Game; Here’s why
As people ponder Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings, the real controversy might have taken place at halftime of the SEC Championship Game. The Dr Pepper ball toss was met with boos in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Georgia’s 50-30 win over LSU when the contest went into overtime. In...
dawgnation.com
Heisman finalist or not, Stetson Bennett celebrates leading Georgia football to SEC championship
ATLANTA — This time last year, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett sat next to Kirby Smart and had to hear his head coach field questions about whether or not he should Bennett should be benched. After the 2022 SEC Championship Game, Smart was explaining to reporters why Bennett going to...
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
But those big plays eschew what was a season-worst performance. LSU put up 549 yards of total offense, with 502 of those coming in the air. Georgia gave up 30 points in a game for the first time all season. “Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle...
fox5atlanta.com
UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family
ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
Coach's Reaction To Georgia Blocked Field Goal Return Touchdown Going Viral
One Georgia coach was very much against his team picking up a blocked LSU field goal... until he wasn't. On the play that opened the scoring in Saturday's SEC Championship, a coach up in the booth could be seen yelling, "Don't pick it up!" before senior DB Christopher Smith caught the Tigers napping and took it back to the house.
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions
Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
wrwh.com
Drought Conditions Still Exist In North Georgia
(Cleveland)- Although it may not look like it, the northeast Georgia region is experiencing a severe agricultural drought. According to the National Weather Service report that was released on Nov. 22, about 20% of the state is in a severe, or D-2, drought. White County has a small portion near...
erienewsnow.com
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost
Driving down Cascade Road towards I-285 from the West End community, most would not realize that this area of Fulton County was once one of the largest native settlements in the state of Georgia. Originally named “Oktahatalofa and Sulecauga,” the section was more recently known to Atlantans as the former “Sandtown-Buzzard’s Roost.” As late as […] The post Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
FOX Carolina
German tech company opens new plant in Georgia
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
