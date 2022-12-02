Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more
We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
knowtechie.com
9 hidden iOS 16 features you may not have noticed
With iOS 16, iPhone users received a smorgasbord of slick new features, including haptic keyboard feedback, lock screen widgets, and iMessage editing. But what about the less trumpeted additions to Apple’s mobile OS? Not all of the best features are obvious, and some of the most useful tools take a little digging.
AOL Corp
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
CNET
Turn Your iPad Pro Into a Laptop With This $37 Brydge Keyboard Case
Apple's iPad Pro isn't quite a laptop, but with it's lighting fast performance and powerful hardware, you can certainly use it like one. And if you want to pair yours with a keyboard for a more traditional laptop feel, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Brydge makes sleek Bluetooth keyboard cases that make it easy to convert your Apple tablet into a compact laptop, and right now you can grab one on sale. Verizon is currently offering 75% off the Brydge Pro and Pro Plus keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Verizon only states that this is a limited time offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a keyboard case at this price.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
CNET
Best Budget Laptop for 2022
When you're spending several hundred dollars on a device, you want to make sure you get something that meets your performance needs, but you also don't want to spend big money on features you don't need. The best budget laptop models can handle all your everyday tasks like checking emails, scrolling through social media, typing up documents and more, and they can be available for less than $500.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
CNET
iPhone Prices Now and Then: Will Apple Increase Them in 2023?
Apple unveiled the first iPhone for $499 in 2007, an eye-watering price at the time. Since then, the cost of Apple's iconic product has steadily -- sometimes dramatically -- increased, due to a number of factors including technological advancements. The tech giant also faces consistent pressure to keep growing its booming iPhone business, which accounts for nearly half of its revenue.
Sony's WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones at lowest price after Cyber Monday
Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones are still just $348 at Best Buy. The WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are also $50 off at Amazon.
Christmas Sales headphone deals 2022: Apple, Bose, Beats all with big savings
Sort the soundtrack to your indoor workout with these deals on headphones/earbuds from around the web
The Bose Bluetooth Speaker With 60,000 Reviews Is Just $79 Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Bose’s line of wireless speakers, soundbars, headphones, and earbuds might deliver high-quality portable sound that music fans dream of, but finding them at a steep discount can sometimes feel like a bit of a nightmare — until now. Bose has cut the price on its popular SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker online, finally bringing the price down to just $79 (regularly $129+). This is one of the best Bose speaker deals online and the lowest price we’ve seen for...
JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar system is now just £599
There's big money off this home cinema set-up, which should add some sonic oomph to your festive viewing.
15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation
Headphones that connect to your smartphone or tablet give you the convenience of listening to your music anywhere. But for the greatest freedom, you also need to cut the wire between the phone and the headphones. And for the greatest portability of all, choose in-ear headphones rather than over-ear.True-wireless earbuds, as they’re called when they don’t have any wires at all, are lightweight and often offer great comfort.Some fit so snugly into your ears that they keep the outside world out by a process of noise isolation. Others build on this with electronic help, called active noise cancellation or...
ZDNet
How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily
Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
technewstoday.com
How to Ping an iPhone
If you lost your iPhone or simply misplaced it somewhere, you can ping it using your PC. This features works even if your iPhone is in silent mode. All iOS has a “Find My” feature that lets you locate your device. You can use the Find My web application on your PC to play an audio queue or enable the lost mode. However, it requires an internet connection or the ping will be pending until the iPhone connects.
Phone Arena
A plethora of JBL headphones are half price on Amazon
The shopping season is not over yet! And if you're on the lookout for a nice pair of headphones or earbuds, today's your lucky day! Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be long gone, but there is a JBL campaign on Amazon that has slashed the price of a multitude of headphones and earbud models by half.
pocketnow.com
Save up to $100 on the latest Apple iPad Air, iPad 10th Gen, and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In case you missed out on the latest Apple iPad Air during the Black Friday sale, it's not too late. Amazon is offering major discounts on both the 2022 iPad Air and the latest 10th Gen entry-level iPad, bringing them back to Black Friday prices. Introduced at the price of $599, the 64GB variant of the M1 iPad Air is now available for $499. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $649, down from $749.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
iPhone 15 is getting a superb upgrade photographers will love
The iPhone 15 is already looking like a massive step up from the iPhone 14
