15 sustainable gifts that keep on giving all year round

By Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Here are the sustainable and eco-friendly gifts you can buy this year from Larq, Espro and more. Brooklyn Bicycle Co/Larq/Espro/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

While the holidays are undoubtedly one of the best times of the year, they also tend to lead to excessive amounts of consumerism and waste, despite our best efforts. If you're looking to be a bit more eco-conscious this year, we're here to help you go green and shop sustainably this season with the best gifts that are built to last and keep on giving year round.

From compost bins to bidet attachments , here are the best sustainable gifts you can shop to help you give a little something back to your friends and family—and Mother Earth too!

Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

1. For the clean freak: Grove Collaborative

Best sustainable gifts: Grove Collaborative Grove Collaborative/Reviewed

Grove Collaborative is an online marketplace that makes it easy to find clean, ethical products for the home. From cleaning essentials to personal care products, the retailer has a massive supply of non-toxic, eco-friendly, cruelty-free goods, all of which have been vetted to meet the company's high sustainability standards. It's also Certified B Corp, and the company offsets carbon emissions for each and every shipment. Its holiday shop contains many high-quality, natural items, making it easy to find something your giftee will appreciate.

Shop Grove Collaborative

2. For the resourceful one: Epica compost bin

Best sustainable gifts: Epica Compost Bin Epica/Reviewed

To reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, a top-rated compost bin is a must for the sustainable-minded giftee. The Epica stainless steel compost bin is the best we've tested, as it's easy to add food scraps to, easy to empty and easy to clean. Plus, its 1.3-gallon size means it's small enough to fit on a countertop. As a bonus, the compost can later be used to enrich soil for growing fruits and vegetables.

$25 at Amazon

3. For the ice queen: Brilliant Earth pendant

Best sustainable gifts: Brilliant Earth pendant Brilliant Earth/Reviewed

If your giftee values responsible sourcing, Brilliant Earth is the place to shop for their bling. The San Francisco-based brand specializes in selling ethical, conflict-free diamonds and using recycled materials, plus, Brilliant Earth allocates a portion of proceeds to help communities impacted by the jewelry trade through education, environmental restoration and economic development. Peruse their holiday gift section or keep things simple with this Hydrangea Bouquet Pendant , available in silver or 14K gold with a center gemstone of topaz, amethyst or morganite.

$350 at Brilliant Earth

4. For the home cook: Lodge cast iron pan

Best sustainable gifts: Lodge Cast-Iron Pan Lodge/Reviewed

Cast iron is known to be the most sustainable skillet choice as it can last for generations and has multiple uses, eliminating the need for different sets of pans. Not to mention, iron can be infinitely recycled, meaning it can be redeveloped and reused without losing any of its properties. Our favorite cast iron skillet is the Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet , as it’s affordable, lightweight and has a great nonstick, seasoned surface.

$40 at Amazon

5. For the poo-crastinator: Tushy bidet

Best sustainable gifts: Tushy bidet Tushy

They say that the average American household uses around one or two rolls of toilet paper each week, while the average tree can produce about 200 rolls of toilet paper. Spoiler alert: that's a whole lot of TP over the course of a lifetime. Adding a bidet to the bathroom conserves both trees and water, lowering your overall environmental impact quite substantially. There's plenty of bidet attachments on the market, but we think the Tushy Spa bidet is an especially great gift, as we found it intuitive, affordable and well-crafted.

$159 at Tushy

6. For the commuter: Brooklyn Bicycle Co. Franklin 3 Speed

Best sustainable gifts: Brooklyn Bicycle Co. Franklin 3-Speed Brooklyn Bicycle Co/Reviewed

Help expand your giftee's eco-friendly footprint with a stylish, upright bicycle like the Franklin 3-speed from Brooklyn Bicycle Co. The step-through frame means riders can hop on and off easily, while the three-speed hub makes tackling small hills and bridges a breeze (There's also an 8-speed version available) for more intensive commutes.)

$600 at Brooklyn Bicycle Co.

7. For the one who stays hydrated: Larq bottle PureVis

Best sustainable gifts: Larq Bottle PureVis Larq/Reviewed

Your giftee can eliminate their use of single-use plastics with the Larq Bottle PureVis , the world's “first self-cleaning water bottle,” according to the brand. It works by using patented UV-C LED technology to kill up to 99% of bacteria, odors and viruses. Built with a rechargeable filtration system, the bottle doesn't require replacement filters and its double-walled construction is non-toxic, BPA- and plastic-free.

$99 at Larq

8. For the coffee addict: Espro P5 French press

Best sustainable gifts: Espro P5 French Press Espro/Reviewed

Your giftee can ditch their Keurig and single-use pods in favor of the Espro P5 French press , featuring the brand's unique double micro-mesh filters that snap together to strain out even the finest coffee grounds, resulting in an ultra smooth cup of coffee. The brewer is also compatible with Espro's compostable paper filters (sold separately), should your recipient enjoy the pour-over method more. Plus, coffee grounds can act as fertilizer and add organic material to the soil of your houseplants!

$70 at Espro

9. For the punk rocker: Quince leather motorcycle jacket

Best sustainable gifts: Quince leather motorcycle jacket Quince/Reviewed

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, a quality leather jacket may just top the list thanks to its timeless silhouette and long-lasting construction. You don't have to spend a fortune to gift one though, as Quince's leather moto sells for just $150, despite the brand's suggested retail price of $529. Best of all, the jacket's 100% top grain leather is 100% biodegradable and "tanned in a LWG (Leather Working Group) certified tannery—a non-profit aimed to promote sustainable business practices," including low energy and water usage as well as waste management.

$150 at Quince

10. For the sleepyhead: Avocado Green mattress

Best sustainable gifts: Avocado mattress Avocado/Reviewed

Luxury gifts and sustainability can go hand in hand—just take a look at Avocado's eco-luxury mattresses . Each mattress is made from natural, non-toxic materials like GOLS (Global Organic Textile Standard)-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton and up to 1,414 recycled steel coils, which are arranged in five zones to contour to your body and limit motion transfer as you sleep. The company is also Climate Neutral Certified, so you can feel extra good knowing that your mattress was made with a commitment to sustainability in mind.

$1,399 at Avocado

11. For the meal prepper: Stasher bags

Best sustainable gifts: Stasher bags Stasher/Reviewed

Stasher bags will make a great stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift for anyone trying to cut back on single-use plastic. These top-rated reusable bags can be used to freeze fruit, sous-vide or store produce, snacks, supplies, toiletries and more. They're also microwave-, oven- and dishwasher safe—what's not to love?

$56 at Stasher

12. For the one saving the turtles: FinalStraw

Best sustainable gifts: FinalStraw FinalStraw/Reviewed

Another sustainable stocking stuffer that's sure to get a lot of use is the FinalStraw , otherwise known as the best reusable straw we’ve tested. This stainless steel straw folds up into a small storage box, complete with a mini key ring, making it perfect for on-the-go sipping. It also comes with a cleaning brush that fits inside the case, too.

$20 at Amazon

13. For the one with cold feet: Uncommon Goods Socks That Plant Trees

Best sustainable gifts: Uncommon Goods Socks That Plant Trees Uncommon Goods/Reviewed

Giving socks at Christmas is a popular tradition, but this year you can put a green spin on it with socks that give back to the planet. With every purchase of these organic cotton socks , $1 will be donated to Trees for the Future, a nonprofit focused on reforestation and helping communities in sub-Saharan Africa. Each $1 donation is enough to plant 10 trees, so your purchase goes a long way!

$15 at Uncommon Goods

14. For the one who's always cold: Patagonia Better sweater

Best sustainable gifts: Patagonia better sweater Patagonia/Reviewed

Patagonia has long been a champion for fighting climate change , and this year, the company announced it would be giving away all future profits to fight the climate crisis. So by picking up one of the brand's cult-favorite Better Sweaters, your purchase goes directly toward helping the planet. These cozy sweater-knits zip up the front and are made of 100% recycled polyester, perfect for layering this winter.

$149 at Patagonia (Women's)

$129 at Patagonia (Men's)

15. For the energy conserver: Grouphug window solar charger

Best sustainable gifts: Grouphug window solar charger Grouphug/Reviewed

For those curious about solar energy, this window-hanging solar power charger is an easy-to-use gadget that's a great addition to eco-conscious lifestyles. It features a simple design with a suction cup that attaches to any window and a built-in USB port to at the bottom to charge devices. It takes approximately 10 hours of direct sun to fully charge its built-in battery, so make sure your giftee knows to hang it in a sunny spot!

$129 at Grouphug

