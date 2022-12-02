ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Arkansas Advocate

Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election

The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy […] The post Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey reflects on leading Arizona

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sits down one-on-one with FOX 10's John Hook to talk about his impact on the Grand Canyon State, how elections have played out in recent years and what he looks forward to. He answers some of Arizonan's most burning questions about the election process in Arizona following two contentious election cycles in 2020 and 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com

Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms

As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
The Hill

What’s the matter with Arizona?

In 1896, in the midst of a contentious presidential election pitting William McKinley (R) against William Jennings Bryan (D/Populist), William Allen White wrote an editorial for The Emporia Gazette titled “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” Appalled that many Kansans were “raising hell” for Populism and “letting the corn go to weeds,” White declared that his once well-respected state had “traded places with Arkansas and Timbuctoo.” “Let’s not stop this year,” he added. “Let’s drive all the decent self-respecting men out of the state. Let’s keep the old clodhoppers who know it all.”
Arizona Daily Wildcat

AZ unlikely to pass red flag law with GOP-controlled legislature

In the ongoing and heated battle for gun control throughout the country, the Arizona State Legislature has yet to agree on public safety reforms to stop increased gun violence. One of these reforms is the so-called red flag law. Red flag laws allow police, doctors and family members to legally...
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Hearing held over lawsuit filed by GOP gubernatorial candidate

Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial election by some 17,000 votes, has refused to concede the race due to certain voting problems in Maricopa County. She filed the lawsuit to seek the identity of voters who had trouble casting a ballot, as well as seeking information on uncounted ballots that were accidentally mixed.
arizonasuntimes.com

Lawsuit Alleges the Counting of ‘Overvotes’ in Arizona Write-In Election

Arizona Attorney Tim La Sota has filed an Election Contest lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging some votes counted in the State Senate race for Legislative District (LD) 22 were “overvoted.”. “The votes must be properly tabulated, and that may result...
AZFamily

Arizona rail workers react to labor agreement, no paid sick days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Biden signed the labor agreement between rail companies and their workers on Friday. Congress acted Thursday, passing a bill to avert the rail strike. The House passed a second bill that would have given rail workers seven paid sick days, but that measure didn’t pass the Senate.
