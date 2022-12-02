Read full article on original website
Related
Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election
The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy […] The post Calls made to prosecute Arizona officials who refused to certify election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
arizonasuntimes.com
Candidates Hopeful for Election Challenges After Certification, Since Early Lawsuits Had Less Statutory Backing
The Trump-endorsed slate of candidates in Arizona’s top races who officials say lost their races have started pursuing legal challenges over what they believe was an election rampant with voter disenfranchisement and suppression. One of the first challenges was turned away on Tuesday as premature, a lawsuit by attorney...
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey reflects on leading Arizona
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sits down one-on-one with FOX 10's John Hook to talk about his impact on the Grand Canyon State, how elections have played out in recent years and what he looks forward to. He answers some of Arizonan's most burning questions about the election process in Arizona following two contentious election cycles in 2020 and 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com
Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms
As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
What’s the matter with Arizona?
In 1896, in the midst of a contentious presidential election pitting William McKinley (R) against William Jennings Bryan (D/Populist), William Allen White wrote an editorial for The Emporia Gazette titled “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” Appalled that many Kansans were “raising hell” for Populism and “letting the corn go to weeds,” White declared that his once well-respected state had “traded places with Arkansas and Timbuctoo.” “Let’s not stop this year,” he added. “Let’s drive all the decent self-respecting men out of the state. Let’s keep the old clodhoppers who know it all.”
Firearm sales explode as Oregon awaits judge's decision on gun control law
The owner of Northwest Armory says gun sales have hit a 30-year high as Oregon residents rush to stock up in case a judge allows the new law to take effect Dec. 8.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
AZ unlikely to pass red flag law with GOP-controlled legislature
In the ongoing and heated battle for gun control throughout the country, the Arizona State Legislature has yet to agree on public safety reforms to stop increased gun violence. One of these reforms is the so-called red flag law. Red flag laws allow police, doctors and family members to legally...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Hearing held over lawsuit filed by GOP gubernatorial candidate
Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial election by some 17,000 votes, has refused to concede the race due to certain voting problems in Maricopa County. She filed the lawsuit to seek the identity of voters who had trouble casting a ballot, as well as seeking information on uncounted ballots that were accidentally mixed.
Supreme Court hears free speech arguments over Colorado company refusing to create websites for gay weddings
A legal challenge against Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act from a graphic designer who does not want to create websites for gay weddings goes before the Supreme Court.
Arizona Inauguration date set as election questions loom
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Arizona's newly-elected and re-elected state officials will be inaugurated into office.
YAHOO!
Cochise County supervisors, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem had a no good, very bad day
In Cochise County, a judge on Thursday ordered the supervisors to certify the election and in under two hours, it was done. In Maricopa County, a federal court judge awarded sanctions in a "frivolous" lawsuit brought earlier this year by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. “Imposing sanctions in this case...
Gov-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sues Arizona county for not certifying election results
Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after they did not certify the results of her election by the statutory deadline.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lawsuit Alleges the Counting of ‘Overvotes’ in Arizona Write-In Election
Arizona Attorney Tim La Sota has filed an Election Contest lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging some votes counted in the State Senate race for Legislative District (LD) 22 were “overvoted.”. “The votes must be properly tabulated, and that may result...
What to watch as Arizona moves to certify 2022 election amid GOP pushback
A Republican-led county in Arizona is threatening to hold up the state’s certification of the 2022 midterm results after Cochise County failed to meet a Monday deadline to certify its election results. While all of the counties in the Grand Canyon State were required to certify their results by...
FBI joins probe into North Carolina countywide blackout as motive for gunfire at power substations unclear
A state of emergency was declared for Moore County, North Carolina, as the FBI aids in the investigation into shootings at two substations that caused extended power outages.
Colorado election officials order recount after Rep. Boebert projected to defeat Dem challenger Adam Frisch
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has ordered a recount of the 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is projected to defeat Democrat Adam Frisch.
On this day in history, Dec. 5, 1848, President Polk ignites California Gold Rush with address to Congress
President James K. Polk ignited the California Gold Rush when he confirmed the discovery of the precious metal in his State of the Union address on this day in history, Dec. 5, 1848.
AZFamily
Arizona rail workers react to labor agreement, no paid sick days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Biden signed the labor agreement between rail companies and their workers on Friday. Congress acted Thursday, passing a bill to avert the rail strike. The House passed a second bill that would have given rail workers seven paid sick days, but that measure didn’t pass the Senate.
AZFamily
Arizona railroad workers disappointed over lack of paid sick days in labor dispute
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
Fox News
884K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 4