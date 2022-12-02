Read full article on original website
Related
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Would A Coked-Up Bear Be Too Much For An Idaho Hunter To Handle?
An upcoming movie inspired by true events is getting quite the buzz after its recent trailer release. Idaho has three common apex predators that can be found in the mountains throughout the state. Hypothetically speaking, which one of these animals would pose the largest threat to hikers, campers, and hunters if it got into someone's cocaine stash?
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
Delivery Mistakes Allow Us To Learn A lot About Idaho Neighbors
The holidays, in particular, are a time to closely monitor your online orders to assure correct delivery. From time to time, we receive packages intended for others who live nearby that speak volumes about what kind of Idaho neighbors we really have. (DISCLAIMER: THIS REALLY HAPPENED) We are still four...
Health Advisory Lifted for Two Magic Valley Reservoirs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The health district for Southern Idaho has lifted advisories warning the public of harmful toxins in two area reservoirs. The South Central Public Health District announced the toxin levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Murtaugh Lake and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir are back at safe levels following tests by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The naturally occurring toxins reached unsafe levels during the hot summer months prompting the health advisories for the two bodies of water that are popular for recreation and fishing. While the HABs were present the Health District warned that the water could be harmful and even deadly to pets and livestock if consumed. The water could also make people sick. The DEQ tracks HAB levels across the state and encourages the public to report any suspicious looking water, deq.idaho.gov.
The Shocking Truths About Christmas this Year in Idaho and Across America
It is no secret that 2022 has not been the kindest year for many. Gas reached an all-time high, COVID has been up and down, the weather has been really cold and really hot, and many businesses have seen their doors close or have had to let many employees go. Everyone is feeling the effects of 2022 and the chaos that has come from it, and as the holidays approach, some of that chaos has trickled down and will affect how families approach holiday shopping and traveling this year. A recent survey has shown how Americans are preparing for the holidays this year, and the numbers are a little surprising.
10 Candy Cane Flavors Inspired By Idahoans
I think Idahoans should get into the candy cane business! Every year you hear of new or strange flavors of candy canes coming out that people want to try. Let's jump on the bandwagon. If Idahoans created candy cane flavors, this is what they would look like. The best thing...
Idaho’s Famous City of Rocks Will Soon Be More Than 260 Acres Larger
The City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho is filled with gorgeous terrain and impressive rock formations. Now, thanks to a recent acquisition deal the park will be gaining more than 260 acres from surrounding lands. National Park Service Purchases Land Near City Of Rocks. In a press release...
Know Which Gift Cards to Buy for the Holidays in Idaho this Year
When it comes to picking gifts for your friends and family, some may be easier than others. For certain people, you know exactly what to get them and it takes little to no effort. Every person seems to have that one family member or friend who is tough to shop for and you can never find a gift you think they will enjoy. It is common to end up getting them a gift card, or perhaps you prefer to give gift cards to coworkers or as stocking stuffers. When it comes to picking the right gift card though, it isn't as simple as some make it out to be. Certain ones are better than others, based on discounts at the stores and the value of the items, so which gift cards are the best to give this holiday season?
WATCH: Bear Mauls Inflatable Reindeer; Is Rudolph Safe In Idaho?
Now that the Christmas holiday is roughly a month away, there's a need to warn those with holiday spirit about a disturbing trend involving wild animals attacking adorable, inflatable decorations. Numerous videos have surfaced in the past couple of years showing the horror playing out on the front lawns across America.
The People of Idaho May not be Fat Enough for the Rest of the United States
It is the time of year when diets go out the window and all of us justify gaining a few extra pounds as we eat what is left of Halloween candy, stuff our faces for Thanksgiving, and munch on Christmas cookies and candy all December long. While there is a ton of eating to be had in the next month or so, and much weight will be gained across the state and in the country, which state is the most obese and how does Idaho compare?
Idahoans Have To Clear Snow From Sidewalks Or Face A Fine
Snow season is here! Most of the ski and snowboarding areas are open and snow is more often in the forecast. That being said, make sure that you clear your sidewalks from snow. If you don't you can get into some trouble. Clear Snow From Sidewalks Or Face A Fine.
Is It Really Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Idaho?
Let's be honest - winter sucks. Yes, there are a lot of fun things you can do when there is snow outside, but it's all contingent on whether you can even get outside at all. There are a lot of things that can keep us from heading into the Idaho winter wonderland. Between not having the will to get bundled up in an attempt to not freeze, countless warnings from mother nature that it's going to be stupid cold out, and the fact that my car hates winter and sometimes refuses to wake up in the frosty mornings. Winter is just too cold.
Don’t Miss These 9 Events the First Weekend of December in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The calendar has flipped to December, and most of us will be in tunnel vision on the holiday season. There are tons of events, sales, and parties to attend over the next month, and it all begins this weekend. Christmas season is officially here which means there are many nights and weekends to prepare and celebrate this time of year in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the many events that will be taking place this weekend that you will not want to miss.
Win ‘Black Adam’ Starring Dwayne Johnson on Digital
Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam in the Warner Bros release of the movie version of the classic comic book anti-hero. Get the movie on Digital by entering below. Did You Know These 15 Big Movies Were Shot in the State of Idaho?. Idaho has everything a filmmaker could want...
Do Idahoans Really Care About Trump Being Back On Twitter?
Donald Trump's Twitter account hasn't had a post to it since January 8, 2021. Now that Elon Musk has reinstated it, it's just a matter of time before followers of the former president will receive their first, much-anticipated correspondence in nearly two years. Twitter banished Donald Trump less than forty-eight...
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
10 Thanksgiving Movies You Must Watch this Holiday in Idaho
Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and while many take that as a cue to focus on Christmas shopping and getting ready for the next major holiday, maybe you should instead slow down and appreciate Thanksgiving. Many of us have certain movies we enjoy watching for Halloween and Christmas, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, not many have a movie or group of movies they have to watch every year, but maybe this year you should prop your feet up and enjoy some good ole fashion movies about Thanksgiving as the holiday approaches. Here is a list of some movies that everyone should watch to get into the holiday mood.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0