Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is good. Rutgers is where good teams go to die.
Hey, remember when No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball beat the No. 18 University of North Carolina? That was so cool for the Hoosiers. Anyway, Rutgers University absolutely blasted Indiana because of course it did. The Hoosiers suffered their first defeat of the season, an ugly 63-48 drubbing by a...
thedailyhoosier.com
Five more IU football players who have announced over the last week they are entering the portal
Monday is the first day college football players can formally enter the transfer portal, but already nine from Indiana have announced they intend to do just that when the window opens. Already we’ve told you about the decisions by linebacker Dasan McCullough, quarterback Jack Tuttle, kicker Charles Campbell, tight end...
Yardbarker
No. 2 Michigan defeats Purdue for second straight Big Ten title
Donovan Edwards rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to lead No. 2 Michigan to a 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday in Indianapolis. J.J. McCarthy threw for three touchdown passes for Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten), which won its second...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Rutgers game day essentials
No. 10 Indiana (7-0) at Rutgers (5-2) Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000), Piscataway, N.J. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 69 No. 39 Rutgers 66. Series: Tied 7-7. Rutgers won last meeting 66-63 on Mar. 2, 2022. Rutgers Steve Pikiell:. Steve...
IU men’s soccer is headed to the College Cup
GREENSBORO, NC – Indiana faced UNC Greensboro in the NCAA soccer quarterfinals on Saturday with the chance to make it to the final four. The 13th ranked Hoosiers struck first 16 minutes into the match. Off a throw-in, Maouloune Goumballe made a quick turn and fired a rocket into the net for the first goal. […]
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss at Rutgers
Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 63-48 loss to Rutgers on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. (Video courtesy of Brian Fonseca)
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana DB, member of 2020 recruiting class, reveals transfer portal decision
The Indiana secondary took a hit on Sunday as a DB announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Chris Keys, a redshirt freshman, announced his decision to leave Indiana and enter the transfer portal on Sunday. The DB made his announcement on Twitter, thanking the university and stating that he will be entering the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten Championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Purdue University Boilermakers in a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship game. Crews spent most of the day Friday preparing to welcome more than 70 thousand fans to the Circle City. On Friday night, Big Ten announced the […]
Rose-Hulman cancels women’s basketball season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman announced the cancellation of the remaining women’s basketball season on Saturday evening. The move was made in part to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers. “After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Geoff Esper wins St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — There was a big upset at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship on Saturday. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut hoped to stay undefeated in the ninth year of the event held in Indianapolis, but in the end, the world's greatest eater was not number one. It was Geoff...
scottsburgathletics.com
Warrior Varsity Basketball beats Charlestown 72 – 25
The Scottsburg Warriors improved to 3-0 (3-0 MSC) with a 72-25 victory over Charlestown at Meyer Gym!. Warrior Scoring: Clancy 21, Zellers 18, Martin 12, Richardson 7, McGinnis 6, Bowles 3, Howell 2, Robison 2, Miller 1. Charlestown Scoring: Phelps 8, French 6, Berkley 5, Todd 4, Ottersbach 2.
WTHR
Friday's Operation Basketball scores - December 2, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from across Indiana on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Christel House Manual 106, Victory College Prep 40.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
The Big Ten championship game should bring in $20 million. Here's how they got that number
If you host it, they will come. Visitors are making their way to downtown Indianapolis for the Big Ten Football Championship game Saturday. And when visitors come to town, so do their wallets. From Thursday to Sunday, the game is expected to bring in $20 million this weekend. While hotel...
WIBC.com
Downs: Braun’s Decision Sends Big Ripples Through Hoosier Political Landscape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Election year 2024 will be one with a lot of shake-ups of Indiana’s political landscape, says one expert on the matter. Andy Downs is professor emeritus of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. He tells Indy Politics that Sen. Mike Braun’s intent to return home to Indiana to run for governor carries a lot of weight on who else may run for the chief executive role in Indiana’s government.
indypolitics.org
Indiana’s Shifting Political Landscape
With Mike Braun filing paperwork to run for Governor it has created a major shift in Indiana’s political landscape. Indy Politics speaks with Andrew Downs, emeritus professor of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Ft. Wayne. We discuss the shifting landscape to determine whether is...
Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion
A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WOWO News
Governor Eric Holcomb hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has announced that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he’s responding well to treatment.”
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
FanSided
