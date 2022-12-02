(Pittsburgh, Pa.) The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that two Beaver County Parishes will merge to form one new larger one. Saint Blaise which is currently home to worshipers from Midland and Saint Monica that covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington will merge to form a new parish known as the St. Augustine Parish on January 2 of next year. The reason for the merger was to make resources easier for both parishes.

