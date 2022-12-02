Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Dr. Srinivas Murali Talks About His Journey To Pittsburgh On This Week’s “Heroes”
Allegheny Health Network’s assistant chairman of cardiovascular medicine, Dr. Srinivas Murali, joins host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes” to talk about his journey as a physician that led him to be at AHN. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
beavercountyradio.com
Two Beaver County Catholic Parishes To Merge
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that two Beaver County Parishes will merge to form one new larger one. Saint Blaise which is currently home to worshipers from Midland and Saint Monica that covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington will merge to form a new parish known as the St. Augustine Parish on January 2 of next year. The reason for the merger was to make resources easier for both parishes.
beavercountyradio.com
Knowing God’s Love Through The Gospel Of John On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove explores the Gospel according to John on this week’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley”, and points out the importance of accepting the spirit as the next step from learning scripture. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10...
beavercountyradio.com
6th Annual Rochester Christmas Carol Sing & Light Up Night Brings The Joy Of The Season To Beaver County
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photos by Matt Drzik & Daniel Campbell) How can an event that took place last year be happening for the first time in three years?. Well, after a year of absence and another outdoors, the 6th Annual Rochester Christmas Carol Sing & Light Up Night returned to the indoor confines of Rochester Area High School, who hosted and organized the event along with the Beaver Valley Choral Society. The event was co-sponsored by the RASD, Rome Monument, and the Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe.
beavercountyradio.com
BREAKING: Conway Borough Under Boil Water Advisory For Testing Over Next Few Days
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Late this morning, a statement from the Conway Borough Council stated that borough citizens are under a Boil Water Advisory due to water testing over the next few days. Those with questions are asked to call Councilwoman Patty Then at (724) 312-6660. Stay tuned to Beaver...
Comments / 0