Read full article on original website
Related
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and arrested him at a house around 3 […]
Rusk County officials arrest 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent murder. On Sunday, authorities arrested David L. Davis II, for a murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. He was initially on the run and considered armed and dangerous. He will be...
VIDEO: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for people accused of throwing rocks at houses
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in two separate criminal mischief incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 25. The incidents happened in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947, with both incidents involving a rock being thrown at houses and […]
These Shoes May be The Key in Solving a Cold Case Lufkin Homicide
The Lufkin Police Department is hoping that re-releasing details, photos, and video of a murder that took place over 5 years ago will spark the memory of someone who could provide a lead in a cold-case homicide. Homicide Details. On November 3, 2017, 31-year-old Darrence O’Brien Kindle went to pick...
KLTV
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
KLTV
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
kjas.com
TP&W drone located shooting and assault suspect hiding in Sabine County woods
Texas Parks & Wildlife says that one of their highly specialized drones recently helped with the capture of a man in Sabine County. The state agency says that the man, who wasn’t identified, was accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two other people, and he then fled on foot into a wooded area.
East Texas News
Man arrested on drugs, warrant
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest last week of a Dam B man who was in possession of drugs and a warrant for his arrest out of neighboring Hardin County. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies made contact with Thomas Ray “Trey”...
Rusk County officials searching for missing 77-year-old woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County law enforcement is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mary Patterson. Patterson stands 5'2 and was last seen in the 9000 block of State Highway 64...
Rusk County Sheriff: Man attempts to steal vehicle by shooting owner, suspect in custody
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Monday night, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Clayton’s convenient store off of Highway 322 regarding a shooting. The caller explained that a man had been shot at the store and the suspect ran away. Deputies from Rusk and Gregg County arrived […]
Missing teenager found, adult male arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement. Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off […]
KLTV
Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up
An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis. Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8.
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
KLTV
Boil water notice rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers. The notice was originally issued on Nov. 30, but the water supply has now taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 5.
An Exclusive Tour of Ice Skating in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas
It's time for Ice Skating in the Pines at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. It opens at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3, and will continue through Sunday, January 8. So, you will have the entire Christmas holiday and beyond to enjoy this first-time event in Lufkin. How...
Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas
When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
10-year-old Teddy is up for adoption at Pets Fur People
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms, Executive Director at Pets Fur People, joined East Texas Live to share 10-year-old Teddy with the community in hopes of finding a family to adopt. Teddy has seen it all and is very calm and laid back. Oh, and he loves to wear sweaters when it’s cold out. For […]
KLTV
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
KLTV
Dragons Kade Godfrey signs with Centenary
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches baseball player Kade Godfrey signed his letter of intent for Centenary College of Louisiana this past Friday,. “As soon as I walked on to campus I knew this is where I was going and just excited to see where it goes” said Godfrey when asked about his choice to commit. According to Godfrey, he has a lot to thank the Nacogdoches Dragons for in helping him gauge his pitching arm compared to the athletes in the next level.
KLTV
Lufkin Defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos would have Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown who would be good multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game put up double digits. Longview would...
Comments / 0