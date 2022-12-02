ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greg Eye
20h ago

Stop the youth hunt, around my area, they have the deer scared off before the regular season. Let the youth hunt with their dads like I did when I was a youth.

krcgtv.com

Dates, new deer hunting seasons announced for 2023-2024

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) set the dates for deer and turkey hunting for the 2023-2024 season. MDC also released some changes for that hunting season. Those changes include two new hunting seasons. 2023 Spring and Fall Turkey Hunting Dates. Spring Youth Portion: April 1 - 2 Regular Spring...
KICK AM 1530

Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake

It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
C. Heslop

$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties

Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
Q985

The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
kttn.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus of cash to widen I-70

(Missouri Independent) – For decades, motorists crossing Missouri have cursed congestion on Interstate 70. And almost as long, the Missouri Department of Transportation has warned that the road, one of the first interstate highways to be built in the 1950s, needs major reconstruction. “The option to do nothing on...
Kait 8

Law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - With the date for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri approaching, law enforcement officers are concerned. Amendment 3 will make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. The move is in contrast to Arkansas, where the push to make it legal failed during midterms.
muleskinnernews.com

MO Votes Yes to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

On Nov. 8, citizens took to the polls to vote for the 2022 Midterm Elections and voted yes to legalize marijuana in Missouri. The legalization of recreational marijuana will not take effect in Missouri until Dec. 8, when the Department of Health and Senior Services will transition the operating medical license holders to simple recreational licenses. The transitioning of those licenses could come as early as February.
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home

You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in St. Charles, MO

You're in luck if you’re looking for a good meal in St. Charles, Missouri, as this town has a variety of restaurants to choose from. With its slew of dining options, you'll find the perfect place to enjoy a meal with your friends or family. To help you decide...
KCTV 5

MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
KOLR10 News

Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
krcu.org

Missouri National Guard becomes its own state department this month. Here’s what that means

In 1974, an act consolidating Missouri’s departments moved the Missouri National Guard from being its own agency to one within the Department of Public Safety. Now, almost 50 years later, the Missouri National Guard will once again be its own Cabinet-level department of state government. The organizational change is to take effect this month. It will increase the number of state departments to 16.

