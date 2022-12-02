Read full article on original website
Related
USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination
The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
Neymar Doppelgänger Causes Havoc Around Qatar and Fools World Cup Security
While one Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup, another was going home after a short — and tumultuous — stint in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16, while his lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances.
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Ivan Perišić Scores Equalizer for Croatia Vs. Japan in Round of 16
The reigning World Cup runners-up are on the board in the round of 16. Ivan Perišić drew Croatia level with Japan at 1-1 with a goal in the 55th minute of Monday’s knockout stage match. Dejan Lovren delivered a gorgeous cross into the box, and Perišić directed a header past Japan’s Shūichi Gonda and into the back of the net.
Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing
After copious amounts of angst and suspense, nine grueling minutes of stoppage time finally expired on Tuesday, allowing U.S. soccer fans, and their soccer team, to finally collapse with delight. The U.S. men’s national team had delivered a victory, thanks to the heroics of Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal, to beat...
Daizen Maeda Gives Japan 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Croatia
Japan pulled off a pair of upsets over European oppositions in the World Cup group stage, and it is one step closer to another in the round of 16. Daizen Maeda gave Japan a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute of Monday’s match against Croatia. Japan strung together three passes off a corner kick before sending it into the box, and the ball found Maeda on the right side of the net. The Celtic forward then booted a left-footed shot past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković for the match’s first goal.
Neymar Set to Return as Brazil Faces South Korea in Round of 16
Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and was expected to return to Brazil's starting lineup against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday. A smiling Neymar trained with teammates Sunday in a practice session that was partially open to media....
FOX Sports
Matt Turner opens up about USMNT's performance against the Netherlands | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Jenny Taft interviews Matt Turner after hard loss against the Netherlands. Turner expressed that this wasn't their best performance and the Netherlands offense was overwhelming.
Bukayo Saka Scores to Increase England Lead, Joins Golden Boot Race
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England and Bukayo Saka are moving a little closer to gold. Saka scored his third goal of the 2022 World Cup to give England a commanding 3-0 lead over...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus is tracking exciting Benfica teenager
Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Benfica youngster Antonio Silva. The Bianconeri are in the market for reinforcements and consider the Portuguese talent one player they will love to have in their squad. He has only just broken into the Benfica first...
Sporting News
Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss
The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
Charles Barkley's USMNT Prediction Going Viral Today
The USMNT was knocked out of the World Cup Round of 16 today, losing to the Netherlands in a heartbreaking 3-1 finish. But the result has a lot of people talking about Charles Barkley for an interesting reason. Earlier this week, Barkley made one of his patented "Gua-Ran-Tees" and declared...
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
San Antonians gather to watch USMNT take on Netherlands
Fans were up bright and early for the 9 a.m. kick-off.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0