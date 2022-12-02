ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update

During Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to an apparent leg injury. But it appears that he could still be available to play for the team during its Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Seahawks Read more... The post Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Remember This Historic Bills/Jets Matchup From 34 Years Ago?

The Bills and Jets have a long history of hate for each other. But this regular season matchup from 1988 seems to stand out from the others. These two teams have been going head-to-head for a long time now. Being in the same division, the Bills get to see the Jets twice every single year. Since 1960, they've played each other 124 times. Buffalo leads the series in wins 67-57 and has outscored the Jets in points with 2624-2509.
