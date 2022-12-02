Read full article on original website
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
USA vs. Netherlands score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings in FIFA World Cup 2022
The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals and play the winner of Argentina and Australia later in the day. The United States are in the last 16 of the World Cup for the third time in the last four men's World Cups as they square off against the Netherlands on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter and the team are in the midst of one of the most successful runs for this men's national team ever as the memories of missing the World Cup in 2018 are now a thing of the past. Only making it out of the round of 16 twice in their history, the USMNT can etch themselves in program history if they're able to pull an upset. It was Christian Pulisic's goal that got them to the finals, and also landed him in the hospital after the match with a pelvic contusion. But on Friday he was officially cleared to play, the team announced. The Netherlands might be the favorite, but the USMNT certainly has a path to victory.
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
Ivan Perišić Scores Equalizer for Croatia Vs. Japan in Round of 16
The reigning World Cup runners-up are on the board in the round of 16. Ivan Perišić drew Croatia level with Japan at 1-1 with a goal in the 55th minute of Monday’s knockout stage match. Dejan Lovren delivered a gorgeous cross into the box, and Perišić directed a header past Japan’s Shūichi Gonda and into the back of the net.
Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family
Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night. It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic.
U.S. Team Eliminated From FIFA World Cup Following Loss to Netherlands
The United States Men’s National Team’s time in Qatar has come to an end as they were downed by the Netherlands squad 3-1 Saturday at the FIFA World Cup. The USMNT’s fate seemed sealed at halftime as — despite out-chancing and arguably overplaying the Dutch side in the first half — they returned to the locker room down 2-0, an almost-insurmountable deficit considering the U.S. team had only scored two goals total in the previous three qualifying games. Not defeated mentally, the Americans kept the pressure on in the second half, and were finally reward when, in the 76th minute, U.S....
LIVE score: Japan vs. Croatia World Cup game heads to extra time; updates from round of 16 action, bracket
Japan and the 2018 World Cup finalists are into extra time. Monday's showdown between Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in extra time after the two teams played the first 90 minutes out to a 1-1 draw at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. It's the first match from this tournament to go to extra time. If the match is tied after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty-kick shootout.
Neymar Doppelgänger Causes Havoc Around Qatar and Fools World Cup Security
While one Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup, another was going home after a short — and tumultuous — stint in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16, while his lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances.
Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane Score Pretty Goals to Give England Lead at Half
It was Senegal that was threating, but it was England that struck first. With their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoreless and Senegal generating multiple opportunities, England changed the momentum by methodically working the ball down the pitch to produce the go-ahead goal in the first half.
Messi and Argentina knock Australia out of World Cup
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez each scored goals to lead Argentina past Australia 2-1 Saturday at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
Neymar Set to Return as Brazil Faces South Korea in Round of 16
Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and was expected to return to Brazil's starting lineup against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday. A smiling Neymar trained with teammates Sunday in a practice session that was partially open to media....
Tom Kim in shock after FIFA World Cup upset: "We beat Portugal?!"
Ahead of the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup, there have been so many shocks and surprises with the likes of Germany and Uruguay failing to qualify for the last 16. One of the teams that progressed to the next stage was South Korea. Hwang Hee-Chan scored a winner in stoppage time against Portugal in their final group game which took them through at the expense of Uruguay.
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
Japan have been the surprise package of this 2022 FIFA World Cup, but they will be hoping to extend their remarkable journey still further today. Few would have predicted the Asian side's progress; they were expected to be cast aside by heavyweights Spain and Germany, but beat them both to top Group E — the so-called 'Group of Death' — in style.
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
