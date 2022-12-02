ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Police search for critically missing 18-year-old man

By Nicole Sanders
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old man.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Isaiah Henry went missing from the 6000 block of Knology way on Tuesday, Nov. 29, sometime between 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Henry was last seen wearing a white hoodie — on the back of the hoodie was a depiction of a black hand with an eye in the middle.

Police describe Henry as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 5’8″ and weighs 119lbs.

Anyone with information about Henry is asked to call 911 or Det. Piece at (706) 225-4380.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

