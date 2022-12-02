ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to massive Christian Pulisic decision

The United States men’s national team notched a massive victory against Iran on Tuesday, winning 1-0 to advance to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But with the victory came a bit of concern as star forward Christian Pulisic suffered an injury while scoring the go-ahead goal in the first half. But Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to massive Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

US soccer fans upset over World Cup knockout by Netherlands

Better luck next time? At the World Trade Center Oculus, the gray skies and rain Saturday reflected the mood of roughly 100 US soccer fans and staff members watching the US men’s national team get ejected by the Netherlands in the round of 16 match. “There is a lot of young kids out there playing their hearts out,” said Kyle Slendorn 22, who traveled from Hoboken, NJ, to watch the game. “It just kind of caught up to them here, playing a Dutch team that had a lot more experience in it.” Previous 1 of 2 Next After trailing by two goals for the...
The Comeback

Netherlands star Memphis claps back at Charles Barkley after USMNT loss

Charles Barkley’s “guarantee!” that the U.S. Men’s National Team would beat the Netherlands and advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal seemed to give one of the Dutch goalscorers a bit of added motivation ahead of the match. Memphis, who scored the first goal in the Netherlands 3-1 win over the USMNT, apparently saw Read more... The post Netherlands star Memphis claps back at Charles Barkley after USMNT loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Has Message For Fans After Elimination

The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup this Saturday, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. Following the loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, Christian Pulisic caught up with FOX reporter Jenny Taft to discuss the heartbreaking result. At the end of the interview,...
NBC Chicago

Neymar Doppelgänger Causes Havoc Around Qatar and Fools World Cup Security

While one Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup, another was going home after a short — and tumultuous — stint in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16, while his lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime

The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
NBC Chicago

What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

