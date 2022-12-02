Read full article on original website
Soccer world reacts to massive Christian Pulisic decision
The United States men’s national team notched a massive victory against Iran on Tuesday, winning 1-0 to advance to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But with the victory came a bit of concern as star forward Christian Pulisic suffered an injury while scoring the go-ahead goal in the first half. But Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to massive Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
US soccer fans upset over World Cup knockout by Netherlands
Better luck next time? At the World Trade Center Oculus, the gray skies and rain Saturday reflected the mood of roughly 100 US soccer fans and staff members watching the US men’s national team get ejected by the Netherlands in the round of 16 match. “There is a lot of young kids out there playing their hearts out,” said Kyle Slendorn 22, who traveled from Hoboken, NJ, to watch the game. “It just kind of caught up to them here, playing a Dutch team that had a lot more experience in it.” Previous 1 of 2 Next After trailing by two goals for the...
Netherlands star Memphis claps back at Charles Barkley after USMNT loss
Charles Barkley’s “guarantee!” that the U.S. Men’s National Team would beat the Netherlands and advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal seemed to give one of the Dutch goalscorers a bit of added motivation ahead of the match. Memphis, who scored the first goal in the Netherlands 3-1 win over the USMNT, apparently saw Read more... The post Netherlands star Memphis claps back at Charles Barkley after USMNT loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dutch soccer influenced USMNT because of coach Gregg Berhalter's time in Netherlands | Opinion
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter played professionally in the Netherlands for six seasons. Now his team will face the Dutch on Saturday at the World Cup.
Ricardo Pepi seen wearing Netherlands shirt in video after USMNT's loss at World Cup
The United States' participation in the 2022 World Cup came to an end on Saturday after it was eliminated by the Netherlands in a 3-1 loss in the Round of 16. After that defeat, a video of one of the USMNT's young stars who didn't make the roster, Ricardo Pepi, made the rounds.
USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Has Message For Fans After Elimination
The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup this Saturday, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. Following the loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, Christian Pulisic caught up with FOX reporter Jenny Taft to discuss the heartbreaking result. At the end of the interview,...
Neymar Doppelgänger Causes Havoc Around Qatar and Fools World Cup Security
While one Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup, another was going home after a short — and tumultuous — stint in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16, while his lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances.
FIFA World Cup 2022: US star Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic was cleared to play for the United States in its round of 16 match at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation said after Friday’s training session that the American had been given the go-ahead. Pulisic left...
Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime
The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
Biden Sends Message to U.S. Team Before Netherlands Match: 'Called Soccer'
The U.S. Men's National Team is hoping to advance the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar.
How do Netherlands play? Playing style, tactics, formation and typical starting 11 ahead of USA World Cup fixture
The Netherlands eased into the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup as Group A winners, ahead of Senegal, with seven points from three group matches. Louis van Gaal's side are looking to make up for lost time after failing to qualify for Russia in 2018 and they have impressed in Qatar so far.
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
