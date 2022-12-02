‘A Lot of People Are Going to See Less Money in Their Pocket.' Here Are Must-Know Tax Changes for 2022

Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
IRS Has Made Changes to Its Tax Brackets, Here Is What That Means for You
Thanks to inflation adjustments made by the Internal Revenue Service, many Americans will see their tax brackets shift and their tax burden go down next year, writes Ashlea Ebeling for The Wall Street Journal. Still, some will benefit more than others. The IRS adjusts dozens of tax provisions based on...
7 Tax Secrets the IRS Won’t Tell You
The new year brings renewed motivation, a fresh set of resolutions and all the documents you'll need to file your returns for last year's taxes. Few people look forward to settling up with the IRS,...
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Be mindful of these as the new year approaches.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
NBC San Diego
Men Participate Less Often in 401(K) Plans Than Women, Unless They Are Automatically Enrolled
In 401(k) plans with voluntary enrollment — meaning employees have to actively sign up — women are more likely to participate than men. The largest difference is in the $50,000-to-$74,999 income range: 81% of women participate versus 67% of men. The House passed a bill in March that...
KXLY
Social Security: 3 Ways to Pay Less Income Tax on Your Benefits
Most people collecting Social Security rely on the program for a big part of their retirement income. So it’s not surprising that when many hear that the IRS might be in line to take back a portion of their monthly Social Security checks, they’re pretty unhappy and ready to do just about anything they can to avoid it.
Stimulus Money: Today Is Last Chance for 9 Million People To Claim Child Tax Credit and More Using Free IRS Tool
Attention, attention, the deadline to file a free tax return at IRS.gov/freefile and collect more stimulus money has arrived. Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Over the past few weeks. the IRS sent...
Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing
(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
Motley Fool
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Social Security benefits will get a big cost-of-living adjustment next year. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium and the annual deductible will drop. The standard deduction and the income thresholds that define the federal tax brackets will be adjusted for inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Why your 2023 tax refund might be smaller than this year's
The Internal Revenue Service is alerting taxpayers about a number of changes hitting in the 2023 tax filing year. Among the most significant: Your tax refund, if you are eligible for one, may be smaller than the one you received in 2022. That's because there were no federal stimulus payments...
Stimulus checks update: Key deadline to claim 2021 tax credits is quickly approaching
In 2021, the federal government offered an array of tax credits to help taxpayers stimulate the economy. Though the IRS recently sent out 9 million letters informing people to claim their money that for some could add up to be thousands of dollars. Some lawmakers aren’t too stoked about the...
A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?
Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
3 Year-End Tax Moves to Make Before 2023
After Dec. 31, many of your opportunities to lower you 2022 tax bill will go away forever.
Tax Credit 2022: Here’s The Available Stimulus Check Up To This Day!
The optimal time to choose a stimulus check payment, if you hadn’t previously, was on November 17. But given that many other benefits have extended dates, stimulus payments are but one type of benefit. Many families could still be eligible for the EITC, the child tax credit, and several other benefits.
ValueWalk
Missed The Deadline To Claim Stimulus Check Or Child Tax Credit? Here’s What You Can Do Now
November 17 was the last date to claim a missing coronavirus stimulus check or the extended child tax credit that was approved by Congress. If you missed this deadline to claim stimulus checks or child tax credits, don’t worry, you can still claim them. However, you won’t get the...
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
NBC San Diego
Finding the Market Tough Right Now? Here's How Young Investors Can Be Smart With Their Money
Investing was hot earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic — stock markets boomed, as did retail investing apps, meme stocks and cryptocurrency. Trading suddenly appeared fun and accessible, especially to young people. But things are different now. High inflation and interest rates, a looming recession, the war in Ukraine, and...
