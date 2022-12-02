ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England 3-0 Senegal: World Cup last-16 player ratings

England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford (GK) Responded brilliantly to keep England level during a rocky opening period. Always reliable during tournaments. 8. Kyle Walker (RB) Looked uncomfortable against Ismaïla Sarr at first. A worry before his meeting with Kylian Mbappé. 6. John Stones (CB) Crucial block denied Senegal the...
NBC San Diego

5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup

You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16

Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
NBC San Diego

How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match

It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
NBC Los Angeles

Ivan Perišić Scores Equalizer for Croatia Vs. Japan in Round of 16

The reigning World Cup runners-up are on the board in the round of 16. Ivan Perišić drew Croatia level with Japan at 1-1 with a goal in the 55th minute of Monday’s knockout stage match. Dejan Lovren delivered a gorgeous cross into the box, and Perišić directed a header past Japan’s Shūichi Gonda and into the back of the net.
CBS Sports

LIVE score: Japan vs. Croatia World Cup game heads to extra time; updates from round of 16 action, bracket

Japan and the 2018 World Cup finalists are into extra time. Monday's showdown between Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in extra time after the two teams played the first 90 minutes out to a 1-1 draw at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. It's the first match from this tournament to go to extra time. If the match is tied after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty-kick shootout.
NBC San Diego

Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey

You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
BBC

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon scores 'best ever header' against Cove

His manager didn't even want him to go forward for the corner. But Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon ended up scoring what his team-mates described as "the best header ever". Sneddon piled into the Cove Rangers' box in stoppage time and leapt high into the air before sensationally glancing the...
NBC San Diego

How to Watch Spain Vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

What was Morocco's reward for going unbeaten and winning its group? A matchup with Spain. Not exactly the most favorable draw for the 2022 darkhorse team of the 2022 World Cup. But the Atlas Lions will look to keep their surprise run going by upsetting a Spain team considered one of the favorites entering the tournament.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Giakoumakis, Rangers, Wilson, Hearts, Rowles

Celtic striker Georgos Giakoumakis could leave the club in January after talks over a new contract stalled. (Express) Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects manager Ange Postecoglou to have good replacement lined up if Giakoumakis leaves. (Record) And Celtic have been linked with Dutch striker Said Hamulic of Polish club...

Comments / 0

Community Policy