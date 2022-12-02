Read full article on original website
Portugal coach upset with Ronaldo's actions vs. South Korea, won't confirm status vs. Switzerland
According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Santos wouldn't confirm whether the star forward would be playing in the team's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Dawson wrote Monday morning that when Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute of Friday's 2-1 defeat, he looked "visibly frustrated," and cameras caught him seeming to say "he's in a rush to sub me."
NBC Sports
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message “Get Well Soon.”. The...
England 3-0 Senegal: World Cup last-16 player ratings
England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford (GK) Responded brilliantly to keep England level during a rocky opening period. Always reliable during tournaments. 8. Kyle Walker (RB) Looked uncomfortable against Ismaïla Sarr at first. A worry before his meeting with Kylian Mbappé. 6. John Stones (CB) Crucial block denied Senegal the...
Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup
Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds but they won two of three games and had the luxury of resting key players, while Neymar is also recovering from an injury in the opener. Tite’s imperious Brazilians was tested but came out on top,...
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
NBC San Diego
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
NBC San Diego
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
NBC Los Angeles
Ivan Perišić Scores Equalizer for Croatia Vs. Japan in Round of 16
The reigning World Cup runners-up are on the board in the round of 16. Ivan Perišić drew Croatia level with Japan at 1-1 with a goal in the 55th minute of Monday’s knockout stage match. Dejan Lovren delivered a gorgeous cross into the box, and Perišić directed a header past Japan’s Shūichi Gonda and into the back of the net.
CBS Sports
LIVE score: Japan vs. Croatia World Cup game heads to extra time; updates from round of 16 action, bracket
Japan and the 2018 World Cup finalists are into extra time. Monday's showdown between Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in extra time after the two teams played the first 90 minutes out to a 1-1 draw at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. It's the first match from this tournament to go to extra time. If the match is tied after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty-kick shootout.
For Cisse, World Cup as coach much harder than as captain
Aliou Cisse was captain when Senegal beat the defending World Cup champions and went all the way to the quarterfinals 20 years ago
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.
NBC San Diego
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
BBC
Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon scores 'best ever header' against Cove
His manager didn't even want him to go forward for the corner. But Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon ended up scoring what his team-mates described as "the best header ever". Sneddon piled into the Cove Rangers' box in stoppage time and leapt high into the air before sensationally glancing the...
BBC
Pele: Brazil assistant coach asks people to "send a prayer" to legendary forward
Brazil's assistant coach Cesar Sampaio has asked that everyone "send a prayer" to Pele, who is currently in hospital. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, 82, has been in hospital since Tuesday and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope". The Brazil great's statement came...
Olivier Giroud praised for silencing critics to break goalscoring record
The France striker scored his 52nd goal to help secure a 3-1 win over Poland and eclipse a record previously held by Thierry Henry
NBC San Diego
How to Watch Spain Vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16
What was Morocco's reward for going unbeaten and winning its group? A matchup with Spain. Not exactly the most favorable draw for the 2022 darkhorse team of the 2022 World Cup. But the Atlas Lions will look to keep their surprise run going by upsetting a Spain team considered one of the favorites entering the tournament.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Giakoumakis, Rangers, Wilson, Hearts, Rowles
Celtic striker Georgos Giakoumakis could leave the club in January after talks over a new contract stalled. (Express) Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects manager Ange Postecoglou to have good replacement lined up if Giakoumakis leaves. (Record) And Celtic have been linked with Dutch striker Said Hamulic of Polish club...
