This is, in my opinion, the best time of the year to go see a show. There are so many family-friendly offerings just begging to become traditions, and lots of new interpretations of holiday classics.Plus, there are always one or two non-holiday themes shows, if you need a break from all the tinsel and holly.Because there were so many holiday shows that opened late last month, they are included again here for easy planning. In order of start date, here are 13 local shows to watch this month:My Fair LadyBroadway at the Bass, through December 4Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair...

2 DAYS AGO