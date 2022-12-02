Read full article on original website
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
This week is all about tasty education, from learning how to decorate cookies and create holiday appetizers to making homemade pasta and smoking the perfect brisket. Take a class and use your newfound skills to entertain and impress this holiday season.Wednesday, December 7Wine + Cookie Decorating at Wine HausHere’s a Christmas cookie decorating class just for grown-ups. The South Fort Worth neighborhood wine bar will provide six cookies to decorate and a flight of three wines to enjoy while doing so. The class is $30 and the session will run from 7-9 pm.Thursday, December 8Holiday Spirits Around the World at...
These spots sell the best candles around Dallas, according to Yelp reviews
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no secret that your house’s aroma is artificial due to the candles you use, and there’s absolutely no shame in it. How on earth are you supposed to have your home smelling like roasted pumpkin spice marshmallows with hints of the forest that bring your peace?
falconquill.org
Sweetgreen Makes Fort Worth Sweeter
If you’re looking for something fast and healthy, Fort Worth now has it. Sweetgreen is a fast, casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It recently opened in West Bend, Fort Worth. Sweetgreen is located next to Tylers and right next to Sweetgreen a Shake Shack is opening up. Sweetgreen...
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!
Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
Chance to meet 'Yellowstone' star tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Favorite 'Yellowstone' cowboy to greet fans at Fort Worth-area whiskey shindig. Yellowstone star sightings are becoming weekly occurrences around Fort Worth, and here comes a new chance to mingle with a fan favorite: Forrie J. Smith, who plays old-timer ranch hand Lloyd Pierce, is coming to Oak & Eden Whiskey's flagship nano-distillery in Bridgeport on Saturday, December 3.2. McDonald's tests out one-of-a-kind new restaurant...
CandysDirt.com
It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold
If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer and Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was the seller’s agent. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing. Through our digging, we knew all about it, of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record-high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
Deep Ellum restaurant closure tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way. A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum has closed: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which has been in business at 2914 Main St. in one form or another since 1992, closed on November 25, to be replaced with another concept whose identity is still to be (officially) announced.2. Affluent Dallas suburb leads list of lavish...
fortworthreport.org
Dallas-based company’s $70 million urban village called catalyst for ‘Rosedale Renaissance’
When community members, businesses and government officials met almost 23 years ago to discuss the future of the Evans and Rosedale Business and Cultural District, they envisioned turning the historic African-American neighborhood into a gateway that could start to repair years of disinvestment. Their goal? Redevelopment focused on economic growth,...
papercitymag.com
Dallas-Based Keeks Designer Handbags Recommends Something for Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Christmas morning is right around the corner and it’s time to start making those holiday shopping lists. When you want to give the gift of luxury this holiday season, look no further than the local, Dallas-based, and woman-owned business Keeks Designer Handbags. Arguably one of the best-kept secrets in the area, Keeks offers authentic, pre-loved designer handbags, shoes, and accessories. You can shop online or in person at their 10,000-square-foot handbag haven in Plano.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: You Could Live in the 2022 Dallas Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Even if a house is a turnkey, it’s likely you’ll start daydreaming about home improvement plans before you sign the deed. Maybe the primary bedroom is begging for a fresh paint job. Perhaps the upstairs guest bath needs updating. Some of these projects you’ll do yourself, and some you’ll hire out.
First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco
The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
These are the 13 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for December
This is, in my opinion, the best time of the year to go see a show. There are so many family-friendly offerings just begging to become traditions, and lots of new interpretations of holiday classics.Plus, there are always one or two non-holiday themes shows, if you need a break from all the tinsel and holly.Because there were so many holiday shows that opened late last month, they are included again here for easy planning. In order of start date, here are 13 local shows to watch this month:My Fair LadyBroadway at the Bass, through December 4Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair...
texasmetronews.com
12-year-old South Dallas entrepreneur rolling in the cookie dough
Target audience, DBA and brand logo are key marketing terms any would-be entrepreneur must understand to be successful. Dallas Wise got the vision at 10 years old when his mother signed him up for a six-month online business program by Young Entrepreneur Services. “After he took the first class he...
A-list fashion stars align at Dallas’ most stylish black-tie awards gala
It's been called Dallas' version of the Met Gala. More than 300 of Dallas' chicest packed the Thompson Hotel ballroom for the Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) Night of Stars 2022 gala on Friday, November 18. They included fashion luminaries, celebrities, socialites, philanthropists, business owners, and influencers — all there to raise funds for scholarships for aspiring fashion designers and professionals. Event chairs Ken Weber, Richard Rivas, and Cristina Graham presided over the glamorous evening, which was emceed by James Aguiar, the VP Fashion and Creative Director for Modern Luxury. Besides being a chic soiree, the event is also an...
Dallas Observer
The Londoner's Mockingbird Station Location Offers British Comfort Food, Soccer and Plenty of Booze
The space that once housed longtime Mockingbird Station pub Trinity Hall is now home to The Londoner. A British-style neighborhood pub, The Londoner has two other locations, in Addison and Colleyville. The Mockingbird Station locale has all the same earmarks: a vast selection of beers, signature cocktails, wines, whiskeys and scotches. The scotch list is impressive, with anything from a $13 pour of Glenmorangie 10 to a $100 glass of 30-year-aged Glenfiddich and a bunch in between.
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
McDonald's tests out one-of-a-kind new restaurant model in Fort Worth
McDonald’s is trying out a brand new test restaurant concept, and the only place it's happening is in Fort Worth. Located at 8540 West Fwy., the new store is a first-of-its-kind test restaurant that the company says is designed for customers on-the-go. The store has an entirely separate drive-thru lane called the "Order Ahead Lane," dedicated to customers who order ahead on the McDonald’s app.Customers who use the lane receive their orders via a food and beverage conveyor.A release describes it as an option for customers who want to order through the McDonald’s app, skip the traditional Drive Thru line, and receive...
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
