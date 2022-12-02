ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

US jobs growth signals tough inflation fight ahead

Jobs growth in the US remained robust last month, while wages climbed sharply - signs that the world's largest economy still faces a tough fight as it wrestles to rein in rising prices. Employers added 263,000 jobs, while average hourly pay rose 5.1% from last year, official figures show. The...
NPR

The U.S. gained 263,000 jobs last month. It's good news for workers, but not the Fed

Hiring in the U.S. slowed only slightly last month as rising interest rates weighed on businesses. The overall job market remains unusually tight. The Labor Department reported this morning that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at a low. The unemployment rate held steady at a low 3.7%. NPR's Scott Horsley is with us with details. Hey, Scott.
AFP

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of November jobs report

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as investors await the monthly jobs report for November, which would provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's path of monetary tightening.
