Read full article on original website
Related
US economy adds 263,000 jobs in November, better than expected as hiring remains solid
The Labor Department's November jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.
US labor chief says poor immigration policy is 'biggest threat' to economy
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh highlights the "threat" poor immigration policy presents to the U.S. economy while unpacking the November jobs report.
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
BBC
US jobs growth signals tough inflation fight ahead
Jobs growth in the US remained robust last month, while wages climbed sharply - signs that the world's largest economy still faces a tough fight as it wrestles to rein in rising prices. Employers added 263,000 jobs, while average hourly pay rose 5.1% from last year, official figures show. The...
kitco.com
Gold prices trying to hold the line at $1800 as U.S. created 263,000 jobs in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to hold on to support at $1,800 an ounce as traders react to significant strength in the U.S. labor market, which continues to defy expectations of an impending slowdown. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in November....
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
Maxine Waters praises crypto scammer Bankman-Fried for 'candid' interviews after losing people's billions
Rep. Maxine Waters spoke highly of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after the disgraced financier gave a series of interviews the congresswoman called "candid."
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
Florida woman reportedly loses big bucks after alleged lottery scammer promises her $90K
A woman from Florida says a scammer fooled her into believing she was going to receive $90,000 from an Arizona lottery winner who won the Powerball. It reportedly cost her $11,000.
Amazon semi-truck carrying 8,000 pounds of packages goes up in flames
An Amazon tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 pounds of merchandise caught fire on Interstate 15 on Friday, leaving many of the packages unsalvagable, the California Highway Patrol said.
Apple looking to move iPhone production out of China in wake of violent worker protests: report
Apple is accelerating a plan to move its business outside of China following the violent protests at its iPhone City plant in recent weeks.
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
A viral video shows a pair of masked bandits robbing a Palo Alto, California, Apple store in broad daylight as staff warns customers not to intervene.
NPR
The U.S. gained 263,000 jobs last month. It's good news for workers, but not the Fed
Hiring in the U.S. slowed only slightly last month as rising interest rates weighed on businesses. The overall job market remains unusually tight. The Labor Department reported this morning that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at a low. The unemployment rate held steady at a low 3.7%. NPR's Scott Horsley is with us with details. Hey, Scott.
US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up
US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
Jobs Report Blows Past Expectations: What the Experts Are Saying
It's a good news is bad news kind of day for stocks as the November jobs report shows hiring remains robust.
Elon Musk gives Kanye West the boot from Twitter over offensive posts: 'I tried my best'
Ye, or Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter Thursday night after Elon Musk decided the rapper's posts violated the social media platform's rules. Musk said: "I tried my best."
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of November jobs report
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as investors await the monthly jobs report for November, which would provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's path of monetary tightening.
Zuckerberg ripped after latest Metaverse video for $1,500 Quest: 'Still looks like crap to me'
Meta Platforms rolled out its newest updates to its Metaverse Quest software allowing users to capture video of themselves using virtual instruments, art supplies, and maps.
Fox Business
New York, NY
28K+
Followers
886
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0