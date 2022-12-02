Read full article on original website
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
Maxine Waters praises crypto scammer Bankman-Fried for 'candid' interviews after losing people's billions
Rep. Maxine Waters spoke highly of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after the disgraced financier gave a series of interviews the congresswoman called "candid."
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
Thrillist
Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella
Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
CDC tells pregnant people, seniors to stop eating deli meat, cheese amid listeria outbreak
Some people should not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters due to an ongoing outbreak of listeria in the U.S. that has killed one person, sickened more than a dozen others and caused a lost pregnancy, federal health officials say. "You are at higher risk for severe...
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
Drug shortage swells to national emergency, forcing doctors to find new ways to treat patients
Drug shortages, which have become a harsh reality in the U.S., could continue for at least another year, according to New York City-based emergency room physician Dr. Robert Glatter.
Amazon semi-truck carrying 8,000 pounds of packages goes up in flames
An Amazon tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 pounds of merchandise caught fire on Interstate 15 on Friday, leaving many of the packages unsalvagable, the California Highway Patrol said.
Florida woman reportedly loses big bucks after alleged lottery scammer promises her $90K
A woman from Florida says a scammer fooled her into believing she was going to receive $90,000 from an Arizona lottery winner who won the Powerball. It reportedly cost her $11,000.
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
A viral video shows a pair of masked bandits robbing a Palo Alto, California, Apple store in broad daylight as staff warns customers not to intervene.
Elon Musk gives Kanye West the boot from Twitter over offensive posts: 'I tried my best'
Ye, or Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter Thursday night after Elon Musk decided the rapper's posts violated the social media platform's rules. Musk said: "I tried my best."
International Business Times
Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns
A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
Thrillist
The CDC Is Warning of a New Listeria Outbreak That's Sickened People in 6 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced details of an ongoing investigation into a multistate listeria outbreak. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are joining the CDC to continue the investigation. The group...
New top Fed official has been critic of Biden agenda: 'Just stop. Seriously'
Austan Goolsbee, the newly named Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago president, has disagreed with the White House on a number of key economic issues.
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
Zuckerberg ripped after latest Metaverse video for $1,500 Quest: 'Still looks like crap to me'
Meta Platforms rolled out its newest updates to its Metaverse Quest software allowing users to capture video of themselves using virtual instruments, art supplies, and maps.
