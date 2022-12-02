ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns

A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
The CDC Is Warning of a New Listeria Outbreak That's Sickened People in 6 States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced details of an ongoing investigation into a multistate listeria outbreak. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are joining the CDC to continue the investigation. The group...
