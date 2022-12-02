ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Popculture

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Yardbarker

Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show

One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado offered Deion Sanders large sum of money to become next HC, per report

Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines

Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
SB Nation

Why the Cowboys will have a red stripe on their helmet tonight against the Colts.

For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys helmets will feature a red stripe in Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, rather than their traditional blue and white stripes. The helmet is part of the Cowboys’ Salute to Service game, honoring Medal of Honor recipients. In addition...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game

On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James

Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
New York Post

Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag

Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...

