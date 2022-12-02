Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
George Gervin Explained Why Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT: "He Got More Championships Than Bill Russell? He's Got More Points Than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?"
George Gervin revealed why he didn't see Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time.
Colorado offered Deion Sanders large sum of money to become next HC, per report
Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Why the Cowboys will have a red stripe on their helmet tonight against the Colts.
For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys helmets will feature a red stripe in Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, rather than their traditional blue and white stripes. The helmet is part of the Cowboys’ Salute to Service game, honoring Medal of Honor recipients. In addition...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game
On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James
Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag
Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders tells current Buffaloes players to enter transfer portal
Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder on Sunday, where he was officially announced as Colorado's next head coach. He came with a very clear message to current Buffaloes players, too. Sanders already has his quarterback picked out — his son, Shedeur — and they need to hit the transfer portal....
