Jury begins deliberation in North Carolina Craigslist meetup killing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, jurors began deliberation in the Justin Merritt murder trial.

Merritt is accused of fatally shooting Andy Banks on Sept. 12, 2020. Banks was meeting with Merritt in Raleigh to possibly sell him a 2011 Range Rover. Banks’ SUV and remains were later found in Merritt’s home state of Virginia.

Prosecutors argued Merritt killed Banks in the Range Rover before driving back to Virginia in the vehicle with Banks’ body in the vehicle. Investigators testified his remains were found by tracking Merritt’s cell phone movements.

Attorneys for Merritt admitted earlier this week that he killed Banks but said his actions were not premeditated.

“He didn’t do smart things or right things. No one is asking you to approve of what Justin did. No one is suggesting he walk out of those doors free. He is guilty of second-degree murder,” said Alexis Strombotne, Merritt’s attorney.

Prosecutors didn’t say when they believe Merritt decided he was going to kill Banks. Testimony from the medical examiner claimed Banks was shot between five and nine times.

During closing arguments, the defense said there was no evidence Merritt put any planning into killing Banks. They claimed something happened in the Range Rover that caused Merritt to panic, leading him to begin firing at Banks.

“He did not try to meet in some back alley. Justin didn’t try to meet at night or somewhere secluded or somewhere Justin was even remotely familiar with,” argued Strombotne.

Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that Merritt didn’t need a full-fledged plan for this to be premeditated. They argued, given his finances, Merritt could not afford the Range Rover.

“You gotta think ‘I’m pulling this trigger. I know what happens when I pull the trigger of a gun at point-blank range.’ Every single bullet is premeditation and deliberation,” said Wake County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Latour.

Merritt was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This story will be updated if the jury returns with a verdict Friday.

