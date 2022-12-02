Read full article on original website
Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th
Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
DHS Future Problem Solvers Host Retired Teachers; Work on “Uplifting” Mission
The Danville High School Future Problem Solvers hosted a very special event Friday afternoon at the Hegeler Mansion on North Vermilion in Danville. It was the Retired Teachers Association Lunch, with dozens of Danville teachers that so many know in attendance. The Problems Solvers mission this year, under DHS Faculty Advisor Lori Woods, is the “L.E.NS.” project, which stands for Locally Elevating Our Neighborhood and Schools.
"He is someone important to our Terre Haute History" - Commemorative monument celebrates local hero
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, Art Spaces Inc. unveiled the restoration of a commemorative monument at the corner of 5th Street and Wabash Avenue. This is all to honor 19th century hero, Claude Herbert. The Spanish-American War veteran heroically saved a group of children in a department store...
Unique Boutique officially open for business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to a new boutique, and it is quite unique!. The Unique Boutique is officially open for business! The grand opening was Saturday. It is the combination of three separate business owners and their products! The boutique provides a space for other vendors too!
"Tensions could be a little high..." Law enforcement ready to protect community against any parade threats
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The streets of downtown Terre Haute will be lit up come Saturday night. It's all for the Light Your Way Christmas Parade sponsored by Saint Mary of the Woods College. The college's Director of Conferences and Events John Mace said the parade's goal is to be as bright as possible.
Overdose medicine coming to U of I campus, available in vending machines
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A life-saving medicine is more accessible on the University of Illinois campus now thanks to the Illinois Department of Human Services. In a Massmail to the campus community, Awais Vaid, Director of McKinley Health Center, said an IDPH distribution program is putting NARCAN at several campus locations to treat an opioid […]
Danville Public Library Releases Schedule of Events
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY. December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31. Sign up at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading.
Vote Set On Future of Bresee Tower
Danville’s Historic Preservation Commission is set for a vote this week that could decide the fate of Bresee Tower. The City of Danville is asking the Commission to approve a certificate of appropriateness to de-designate the 12 story downtown structure from its landmark status. If the Commission approves the certificate for appropriateness to demolish the building it would give the city permission to acquire a company for the demolition.
University of Illinois student scammed out of $90,000
Another international student at the University of Illinois has been scammed out of a significant amount of money. The latest student to fall victim is from China and University Police say the scammer or scammers got $90,000.
County Board Vote Set on Renaming Building
The Vermilion County Board meets in a reorganizational session Monday evening (December 5, 2022). The meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Vermilion County Administration Building at 201 North Vermilion is to reorganize following the recent election. Items on the agenda include drawing lots for the length of terms, election...
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek, Rosedale, Lyford and Seelyville firefighters spent […]
Danville Night of Lights Parade Ready to Roll Down Vermilion at 6 PM Friday (Dec 2nd)
Danville has their Night of Lights Parade ready to roll Friday Evening (Dec 2nd) at 6 PM. Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says it is starting at 6, but you may want to get into position a little early, especially if you’d like to hear the announcements as each float passes by from Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut
SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
Another U of I student scammed, loses $90k to caller claiming to be from Chinese Embassy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is out of $90,000 after University Police said they were scammed by someone on the phone. Officials said that the student received a string of calls throughout November from someone claiming to be a representative of the Chinese Embassy. The caller told the student that their […]
Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: December 2022
Twinkly lights and cold weather are here — and so are December food cravings. This cold month, I want to eat hot foods. Also, I need to eat something with cranberries. And I definitely want something to drink. Let's warm up with a hearty soup at a little Vietnamese...
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
“We have nothing”: Danville family loses everything in fire.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is experiencing a heartbreaking loss. Everything the owned was destroyed in an overnight house fire. It happened near Illinois and Williams streets. Now, the family of five is asking for help of any kind. While the family was asleep, a small space...
