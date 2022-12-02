ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Peak Mountain Resort sees at least 2 feet of snow, expecting more

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 2 days ago
There is good news for those who like to hit the slopes.

Officials at China Peak Mountain Resort said they saw some pretty consistent snowfall since around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st. As of Friday, December 2nd, they have gained nearly two feet of snow since Thursday morning and they are expecting much more through the weekend.

Resort operator Tim Cohee says that China Peak will be open Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 4th. In total, he says he's expecting anywhere from six to eight feet of snow by Sunday night.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

