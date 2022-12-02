ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting

South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
hometownnewsnow.com

Homicide Investigation Underway in Michigan City

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a homicide that took place during the early morning hours today. At around 12:55am, police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East 10th Street in response to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a male lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries along with a female victim who had also been shot. Both subjects were transported to Franciscan Health, where the male subject was later pronounced deceased.
WTHR

Detectives investigate inmate's death at northwest Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Detectives are investigating an inmate's death at a northwest Indiana state prison. The Westville Correctional Facility requested Friday that Indiana State Police investigate the death of an inmate at the facility. The inmate was identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester. Indiana State Police said detectives with its...
laportecounty.life

Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System

Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached. This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
WNDU

One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend and Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25 minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka, according to the South Bend Police Department. South Bend police attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
abc57.com

Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year

For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
22 WSBT

Popular Holiday Train passes through the area

A special train traveled through Michiana while most of you were sleeping. The holiday train passed Mishawaka just after 4:30 on Friday morning. The Canadian Pacific train has become popular because of all the lights and decorations. It also passed through Elkhart and Goshen overnight. Many people gathered in all...
95.3 MNC

Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City

One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
inkfreenews.com

Medical Director Named At Goshen Center For Cancer Care

GOSHEN — Urs von Holzen, MD, MBA, FACS, has been appointed medical director at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He oversees quality performance standards and guides strategic planning, growth and development for the cancer center. “We are grateful for the willingness and vision of von Holzen to take on...
WISH-TV

Elkhart mayor’s missing brother found dead in submerged vehicle in Michigan

STURGIS, Mich. (WISH) — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a man found in a submerged vehicle. Authorities had been searching for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson all week, issuing a statewide Silver Alert in Indiana on Monday. Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was last seen...
hometownnewsnow.com

Death Investigation at Westville Prison

(Westville, IN) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a recent death at the Westville Correctional Facility. Not much information has been released at this time. The investigation began Thursday, following the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester. The La Porte County Coroner's Office is assiting. An autopsy has been conducted,...
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door...”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. Stay tuned on air and online as this story develops. . For full list of food banks in our area, visit feedindiana.org/food-pantries.
nwi.life

City of Lake Station’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Strengthens Community and Spreads Holiday Cheer

Bringing people together to celebrate the holidays is what puts wonder in the most wonderful time of the year. On Saturday, December 3, Lake Station City Hall invited the community to come out and kick off the holidays during its third annual tree lighting ceremony. Smiling families had a joyful time partaking in all kinds of holiday festivities like sipping on hot chocolate, munching on cookies, and of course, snapping photos with Santa. It was truly an event you didn’t want to miss.

