Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
hometownnewsnow.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a homicide that took place during the early morning hours today. At around 12:55am, police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East 10th Street in response to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a male lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries along with a female victim who had also been shot. Both subjects were transported to Franciscan Health, where the male subject was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives investigate inmate's death at northwest Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Detectives are investigating an inmate's death at a northwest Indiana state prison. The Westville Correctional Facility requested Friday that Indiana State Police investigate the death of an inmate at the facility. The inmate was identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester. Indiana State Police said detectives with its...
laportecounty.life
Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System
Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached. This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
WNDU
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend and Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25 minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka, according to the South Bend Police Department. South Bend police attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
abc57.com
Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
‘A feeling you get in your heart’: Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade helps Chicagoland children
CHICAGO — Thousands of bikers made their way up Western Avenue Sunday for the 45th annual Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade. Each year, tens of thousands of toys are donated to children in need. The toys are brought by thousands of bikers who give to the cause. “Plus we put collection boxes out through […]
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
22 WSBT
Popular Holiday Train passes through the area
A special train traveled through Michiana while most of you were sleeping. The holiday train passed Mishawaka just after 4:30 on Friday morning. The Canadian Pacific train has become popular because of all the lights and decorations. It also passed through Elkhart and Goshen overnight. Many people gathered in all...
95.3 MNC
Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City
One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
inkfreenews.com
Medical Director Named At Goshen Center For Cancer Care
GOSHEN — Urs von Holzen, MD, MBA, FACS, has been appointed medical director at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He oversees quality performance standards and guides strategic planning, growth and development for the cancer center. “We are grateful for the willingness and vision of von Holzen to take on...
WISH-TV
Elkhart mayor’s missing brother found dead in submerged vehicle in Michigan
STURGIS, Mich. (WISH) — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a man found in a submerged vehicle. Authorities had been searching for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson all week, issuing a statewide Silver Alert in Indiana on Monday. Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was last seen...
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Death Investigation at Westville Prison
(Westville, IN) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a recent death at the Westville Correctional Facility. Not much information has been released at this time. The investigation began Thursday, following the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester. The La Porte County Coroner's Office is assiting. An autopsy has been conducted,...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door...”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. Stay tuned on air and online as this story develops. . For full list of food banks in our area, visit feedindiana.org/food-pantries.
Indiana woman dead in multiple car crash in Cass County
A 41-year-old woman from Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.
nwi.life
City of Lake Station’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Strengthens Community and Spreads Holiday Cheer
Bringing people together to celebrate the holidays is what puts wonder in the most wonderful time of the year. On Saturday, December 3, Lake Station City Hall invited the community to come out and kick off the holidays during its third annual tree lighting ceremony. Smiling families had a joyful time partaking in all kinds of holiday festivities like sipping on hot chocolate, munching on cookies, and of course, snapping photos with Santa. It was truly an event you didn’t want to miss.
