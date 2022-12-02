Read full article on original website
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus was the grand finale of the Children’s Hometown Holiday parade that also brought nearly 75 different characters to the downtown area, like the Pillsbury Dough Boy and Baby Shark, along with musicians, pageant royalty, and dancers. After the parade, kids could get a present from Santa, go ice skating or for a pony ride, and try their luck at bumper cars and everything was free. Organizers were expecting around 3,000 people at the event. Elaine Poppe started the Children's Hometown Holiday because she wanted to make sure that all kids had a great holiday memory and every year she hears from parents who want to give their own kids that same experience.
LIMA — Christmas cheer filled downtown Lima as local shops and restaurants hosted family fun activities to usher in the holiday season as Downtown Lima Inc. hosted its annual Holiday Festival Saturday afternoon. Mr. and Mrs. Claus listened to young children as they gave their Christmas wishes at the...
The 19th annual Winter Warm Up is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Logan County Fairgrounds. Enter at the Main Street gate and follow the signs. Participants can shop for clothing, household items and more at no charge. Ahead of the event, donations of...
DAYTON — Oregon Historic District Society (OHDS) invites the public to tour the historic homes in downtown Dayton for their 41st annual Grand Holiday Tour of Homes. Attendees can enjoy a self-guided tour through six decorated historic homes in the “classic, Victorian style,” a spokesperson for the event stated.
The Bellefontaine City Christmas and annual Hometown Christmas Parade brought a big crowd to downtown Bellefontaine Friday. Families strolled through downtown Bellefontaine and enjoyed several activities on the city streets. The event was put on by the Downtown Business Partnership’s First Fridays and the Bellefontaine Grace Church. Before and...
Richard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Mark Schlagetter roasts chestnuts in front of the Ross Historical Center during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Items for sale at the Masonic Temple during a Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toni Ervin holds her grandson Hendrix Major in her lap as her other grandson Kennedy Major sits with them while attending the Masonic Temple Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
PIQUA — The Johnston Farm will revive a popular local tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Christmas at the Johnston Farm for the first time in three years. “This is an opportunity to reacquaint yourselves with our past,” Site Manager Andy Hite said. “Our visitors enjoy the opportunity to sort of peal back the cover of history, and gain some insight into Christmases past and learn a bit more about where many of our current traditions that are a part of our celebrations have come to us from, and what they mean.”
LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the concert stage Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, for Lima’s favorite holiday tradition — Bells, Brass & Bows.The program will be led by Music Director Andrew Crust and feature the Lima Symphony Chorus.
You’d think after 50 years, people would stop asking Ms. Evergreen such an obvious question at Lima’s annual Christmas Tree Festival. “Where are you? Where are you?” a little boy from the Learning Tree Child Care Center asks, looking directly at the Douglas fir tree taken from the Johnny Appleseed Metroparks District.
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - We want to thank everyone that stopped by the Allentown Rd. Walmart and donated to Truckload of Toys. Because of your donations, we collected hundreds of toys that are going to help the Salvation Army give some area kids a better Christmas. But if you would like to still donate to the Toys for Tots campaign, the drop-off boxes around the area will be picked up the week of December 12th. Last year, the Salvation Army gave presents to 1,500 children, and with everyone's help, we can make sure everyone has presents under the tree this year. So, thanks again to Walmart and Kewpee Hamburgers for the coupons to help make our day a success.
The Holden brothers, founders of Fostering Ohio, are collecting monetary donations to buy Christmas gifts for children in foster care. Their goal is $10,000 to help more children and group homes this year than ever before.
TIPP CITY — Tipp City and Monroe Community Services (TMCS) are set to hold their third annual holiday lights driving starting this weekend. The partnership says community members are welcome to check out displays from December 2nd through the 25th. Throughout the run of the driving tour, a holiday...
Junior Tiffany Plourd has been around photography her whole life and has always had the passion for it. Plourd doesn’t only do photography for herself, but she also does it for the people around her. “I started doing photography when I was really little because my mom was a...
Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Earlier this week, Dayton.com announced Evans Bakery will close this month. As readers plan their last trips to the bakery, we asked them to share their favorite memories. From cakes made for special occasions to enjoying doughnuts, Evans Bakery has left a mark on the Old North Dayton neighborhood. 💌...
Many of music’s biggest names took the stage at Gilly’s in Dayton during its long history. For owner and operator Jerry Gillotti, the downtown club was a way to share his lifelong passion for jazz with other music lovers. Gillotti once told the Dayton Daily News that he...
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
