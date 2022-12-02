Members of the Clinton County Genealogical Society (CCGS) gathered for their Annual Banquet and Meeting Monday evening, Nov. 28 at the Senior Center on Nelson Avenue. The invocation was given by Christine Snyder. After dinner president Gene Snyder thanked the officers and committees for their achievements during the past year, and then highlighted the group’s activities of 2022. These included lectures by professional genealogists Debbie Large and Dana Ann Palmer, a program on the history of Wilmington’s Carnegie Library by member Suzanne Madison, and an interesting session on “What Can You Find in the Wilmington College Library Archives?” by college Librarians Lee Bowman and Elizabeth House.

3 HOURS AGO