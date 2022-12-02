Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
EC boys win four-team meet at WC pool
WILMINGTON — East Clinton won the boys swim meet Thursday at the Wilmington College pool. On the girls side, Wilmington won the girls meet with 118.5 points with Clinton-Massie second 93.5. Molly Seabaugh placed in the 200 and 400 free events while Kaylyn Deaton placed in the 100 breaststroke.
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Genealogical Society holds annual banquet
Members of the Clinton County Genealogical Society (CCGS) gathered for their Annual Banquet and Meeting Monday evening, Nov. 28 at the Senior Center on Nelson Avenue. The invocation was given by Christine Snyder. After dinner president Gene Snyder thanked the officers and committees for their achievements during the past year, and then highlighted the group’s activities of 2022. These included lectures by professional genealogists Debbie Large and Dana Ann Palmer, a program on the history of Wilmington’s Carnegie Library by member Suzanne Madison, and an interesting session on “What Can You Find in the Wilmington College Library Archives?” by college Librarians Lee Bowman and Elizabeth House.
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Car nearly crashes into Dayton church
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
wnewsj.com
WHS girls 8th, CM 11th at Mason Invitational
MASON — Wilmington and Clinton-Massie girls earned boys Saturday at the Mason Invitational swim meet. The Hurricane finished eighth overall while the Falcons were 11th. Malea Beam was ninth in the 200 freestyle for Clinton-Massie with a time of 2:18.66. For Wilmington, Bailey Moyer was sixth in the 100...
WLWT 5
Check out some of the best Christmas light displays across Cincinnati
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. WADSWORTH, Ohio.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington community blood drive set for Dec. 14
DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Ross 71, Wilmington 40
ROSS — With six players scoring from long-distance, Ross defeated Wilmington 71-40 Saturday night in non-league boys basketball. The Rams made 11 three-pointers in all and outscored the Hurricane from the free throw line as well 10-2. Wilmington (2-1), with primarily six players in the varsity rotation, lost for...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
WLWT 5
Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
Two Emus Captured in Ohio Town, While a Third is Still on the Run in a Separate Incident
Residents of Highland County, Ohio have been keeping close tabs as the local police department has corralled several loose emus in not one, but two separate incidents. The chaos has everyone asking, why are so many of these giant birds running through the streets of the Buckeye State?. As it...
Times Gazette
‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’
Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
wnewsj.com
Baldwin Wallace rallies to spoil WC’s OAC opener
BEREA, Ohio — Baldwin Wallace University ended the game on an 18-8 run to earn a come-from-behind 83-82 victory over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon. Both teams shot similarly from the field and three-point range as the Quakers made one...
WLWT 5
Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
