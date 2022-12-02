ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire DA: September officer-involved shooting ‘reasonable act of self-defense’

By Rayos Syndication User
 2 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Two police officers were acting in self-defense and defense of others in a September 4 shooting, according to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s office.

Police responded to an incident on the 1900 block of Declaration Drive that night on reports of a gunshot and man “waving around a gun.”

On arrival, police claim that after directing 34-year-old Clayton Livingston to drop his gun, Livingston “adopted a shooting stance and pointed the gun at officers.” Officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson shot Livingston, who was then taken to the hospital. He survived the shooting.

Based on a review of evidence from the Wisconsin DOJ, the Eau Claire DA’s office concluded that the use of deadly force was “reasonable, given the circumstances.”

