Eau Claire DA: September officer-involved shooting ‘reasonable act of self-defense’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Two police officers were acting in self-defense and defense of others in a September 4 shooting, according to the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s office.

RELATED: Eau Claire man pointed gun at police before being shot, DOJ says

Police responded to an incident on the 1900 block of Declaration Drive that night on reports of a gunshot and man “waving around a gun.”

On arrival, police claim that after directing 34-year-old Clayton Livingston to drop his gun, Livingston “adopted a shooting stance and pointed the gun at officers.” Officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson shot Livingston, who was then taken to the hospital. He survived the shooting.

Based on a review of evidence from the Wisconsin DOJ, the Eau Claire DA’s office concluded that the use of deadly force was “reasonable, given the circumstances.”

Read the DA’s full statement here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.