Read full article on original website
Related
Kristin Cavallari’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes a Laguna Beach-Inspired Pick
We interviewed Kristin Cavallari because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Kristin's brand, Uncommon James. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
Popculture
Julianne Hough Reacts to Len Goodman Retiring From 'Dancing With the Stars'
Dancing With the Stars fans and co-stars are saddened that he's leaving the show but says he made his mark. Julianne Hough is one of them. Goodman has been a part of the reality dance competition series since its start in 2005, mainly as the solo head judge. During his exit speech, Goodman explained that he was leaving to spend more time with his family in Great Britain. Hough, a former pro on the show, is weighing in on his exit. "I've known him since I was 10 years old," she exclusively told E! News at the opening night of Broadway's & Juliet. "He has just completely changed then narrative of ballroom dancing and made it what it is today, and we look to Len for all of the advice and the wisdom. I just want to say thank you to him for being the voice of ballroom dancing for all of us."
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
Why Ireland Baldwin, Lily-Rose Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow claim famous parents didn't help their careers
A brand expert explained to Fox News Digital why stars such as Ireland Baldwin and Lily-Rose Depp would claim their parents aren't the only reason they have successful careers.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
Lindsay Lohan Is a Vision in Sheer Dress at Premiere of New Christmas Movie
Lindsay Lohan isn't just making a comeback to acting as her fashion game appears to be officially back and better than ever, too. Earlier this week, the Mean Girls alum, 36, attended the premiere of her new Christmas film Falling for Christmas, marking her first movie appearance in years. On...
Allison Janney Is a Trendsetter! See Photos of Her Best Sheer Outfits Over the Years
From I, Tonya to Mom, Allison Janney has demonstrated that her acting skills know no limits. The same is the case with her gorgeous fashion looks of all styles, colors and fabrics. The Oscar winner has rocked a number of sheer outfits over the years that have stolen the show at major red carpet events.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)
PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
Kate Hudson Rocks A Low-Cut, Crystal-Embellished Dress In New 'Entertainment Weekly' Photoshoot
Kate Hudson always dazzles on a red carpet, regardless of what she is wearing. But when she literally wears something covered in sequins and sparkles, it’s a whole different ballgame – and no else stands a chance!. Kate Hudson Wears Sparkly Carolina Herrera Dress For ‘Entertainment Weekly’
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski: A Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected romance! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski started off their relationship as costars but later found themselves falling head over heels. The pair met in May 2015 while working together on the Off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. At the time, Seyfried was in a relationship with Justin Long. Sadoski, for his part, […]
Keke Palmer Spoke About Balancing Career and Family Before Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about juggling a few roles—and she's embarking on her biggest one yet. During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3, the Nope star revealed that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson. And ahead of her big announcement, the 29-year-old reflected on balancing her busy professional life amid making time for her personal one.
In Style
Julia Roberts Wore a Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney on the Red Carpet
Julia Roberts and her latest red carpet look just took her friendship with George Clooney to the next level. On Sunday, the actress arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., wearing a custom Moschino gown that was entirely dedicated to her BFF. Paying tribute to Clooney — who was among one of five honorees at last night's ceremony — with her statement-making outfit, Roberts wore a black floor-length dress covered in gold-framed photos of the actor throughout major moments in his life and career — including his ER era, his artsy 2013 W Magazine cover, and more. Roberts paired the gown with a cropped black blazer and Chopard jewelry.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Christmas Tree Shopping With Kids Emme, 14, Seraphina, 13, & Max, 10
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were seen Christmas tree shopping with her child Emme, 14, their twin brother Max, also 14, along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10! The couple settled on a Balsam tree that the kids appeared to pick, which was seen loaded on top of a white Cadillac SUV in Santa Monica on Saturday, Dec. 3. This Christmas marks their first as a married couple, just four months after tying the knot in Vegas followed by a celebration outside of Savannah, Georgia with their friends in August.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Mourn The Loss Of Their Beloved Dog Carl
Two months after tying the knot, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are mourning the loss of their beloved dog Carl. The Bachelor Nation star, who had the bloodhound before meeting his wife, shared the sad news on his Instagram, calling the late pup "a true gentle giant." "Trying to type...
E! News
225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0