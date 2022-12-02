ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GolfWRX

Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition

In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
Golf.com

Greg Norman’s next new venture? This Miami-area golf-course design

From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
Golf.com

How a tube of toothpaste can benefit your short game

Poor chip shots around the green are often a result of too much grip pressure and poor swing technique. Nerves take over when players approach the scoring zone and they often squeeze the club too tightly. The key is to relax! Remind yourself to use soft grip pressure and try...
golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"

Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Golf Digest

Here's why pro golfers complain so loudly about getting mud balls

NASSAU, Bahamas — Controversy boiled over in the sporting world on Saturday. No, not that controversy. This one unfolded in the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany. In a move that undoubtedly made the U.S. Golf Association smile, PGA Tour officials decided that after two days of allowing the 20-man field to play preferred lies in the fairways, the third round needed to be conducted under the standard rules of golf. In other words, the practice of lift, clean and place, which was deemed necessary after heavy rains on Wednesday and a few squalls on Thursday, was discontinued.
Golf.com

Viktor Hovland’s favorite round of 2022? It came nowhere near a tournament

Don’t put Viktor Hovland in a box. On Sunday, the 25-year-old defended his title at the Hero World Challenge. The victory — which came over a limited but well-stocked field — boosted Hovland back into the top 10 in the world. It also reestablished him as golf’s Resort King.
GolfWRX

‘Shut up about LIV’ – Rory McIlroy reveals recent angry exchange with Sergio Garcia

During the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to “shut up” about LIV Golf. Rory revealed that he received the text message while doing an interview with the Irish Independent, saying, “He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ ‘key to golf?’ It involves what you’re looking at

Tiger Woods, a few hundred yards away, was talking when Tommy Fleetwood stuffed an iron to about 15 feet. Woods had been dishing on his “key to golf” — from a 15-time major winner, that’s a loaded collection of words, ain’t it? — and Fleetwood had likely just given him a visual.
golfmagic.com

Tommy Fleetwood reveals important player discussion on plane home from Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood has revealed the European players discussed the importance of adding another team event into the schedule after their dismal performance at the Ryder Cup on their journey home. Ryder Cup Europe - led by Padraig Harrington - were dismantled 19-9 and Whistling Straits. It was a resounding defeat...
Golf.com

What Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and others have wrong about the OWGR

We’re not supposed to be talking about the Official World Golf Ranking as much as we are these days. Tiger Woods is not supposed to be asked about it during his first press conference in months. It’s not supposed to inspire hasty notes-app statements from Padraig Harrington. But it’s December in the golf calendar and the OWGR is our topic of choice these days.
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: LIV Golf's concept began as "Project Wedge"

A motion filed to the US District Court by the PGA Tour has revealed that LIV Golf's original concept was named "Project Wedge." As reported by Golf Channel, "Project Wedge" was the internal designation of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The motion wanted to depose Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the PIF, to make him comply with discovery.

