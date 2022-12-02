Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Lee Trevino: I ‘guarantee’ you’ll fix your slice with one of these six tips
Lee Trevino is a legend of the game in every sense of the word. He's perhaps the most colorful character golf has ever seen. Maybe its best-ever ball-striker, too. And with six majors, he's a top-tier Hall of Famer. The Merry Mex turned 82 years-young this week, and he's still...
GolfWRX
Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition
In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
Every golfer should try a 7 wood: it's transformed my game and it can do the same for you
For years it's been patronised but the 7 wood is actually the best kept secret in golf, and the easiest club to hit that you've (probably) never tried
Golf.com
Greg Norman’s next new venture? This Miami-area golf-course design
From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
Golf.com
How a tube of toothpaste can benefit your short game
Poor chip shots around the green are often a result of too much grip pressure and poor swing technique. Nerves take over when players approach the scoring zone and they often squeeze the club too tightly. The key is to relax! Remind yourself to use soft grip pressure and try...
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' almost unrecognisable son Charlie Woods has NO TIME for JT's needle
Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods didn't appear particularly impressed with a dart thrown by Justin Thomas during the Hero World Challenge. And the little cat didn't seem to have any time for Thomas trying to needle him after his Titleist Pro V1x landed only a few feet from the hole.
Golf Digest
Here's why pro golfers complain so loudly about getting mud balls
NASSAU, Bahamas — Controversy boiled over in the sporting world on Saturday. No, not that controversy. This one unfolded in the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany. In a move that undoubtedly made the U.S. Golf Association smile, PGA Tour officials decided that after two days of allowing the 20-man field to play preferred lies in the fairways, the third round needed to be conducted under the standard rules of golf. In other words, the practice of lift, clean and place, which was deemed necessary after heavy rains on Wednesday and a few squalls on Thursday, was discontinued.
Golf instruction: Where to position your ball when you putt
Many golfers struggle with putting, and often times this can be resolved with proper ball alignment in the setup. It’s common to think that the putting stroke is the root of the problem, but where you are striking the ball in the stance can really shake up your putting.
Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event
Alana Uriell was sat inside the top-20 of the LPGA Q-Series, but was disqualified after informing officials she had signed for a wrong score following the second round
Golf.com
Viktor Hovland’s favorite round of 2022? It came nowhere near a tournament
Don’t put Viktor Hovland in a box. On Sunday, the 25-year-old defended his title at the Hero World Challenge. The victory — which came over a limited but well-stocked field — boosted Hovland back into the top 10 in the world. It also reestablished him as golf’s Resort King.
GolfWRX
‘Shut up about LIV’ – Rory McIlroy reveals recent angry exchange with Sergio Garcia
During the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to “shut up” about LIV Golf. Rory revealed that he received the text message while doing an interview with the Irish Independent, saying, “He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”
'I Pay Zero Attention To McIlroy And Woods' - Greg Norman
Greg Norman has hit back at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, after both claimed Norman has to leave his position as CEO of LIV
Golf.com
What is Tiger Woods’ ‘key to golf?’ It involves what you’re looking at
Tiger Woods, a few hundred yards away, was talking when Tommy Fleetwood stuffed an iron to about 15 feet. Woods had been dishing on his “key to golf” — from a 15-time major winner, that’s a loaded collection of words, ain’t it? — and Fleetwood had likely just given him a visual.
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood reveals important player discussion on plane home from Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood has revealed the European players discussed the importance of adding another team event into the schedule after their dismal performance at the Ryder Cup on their journey home. Ryder Cup Europe - led by Padraig Harrington - were dismantled 19-9 and Whistling Straits. It was a resounding defeat...
Viktor Hovland Defends Hero World Challenge In Thrilling Finish
Hovland holed a crucial lengthy bogey putt to defend his Hero World Challenge title in the Bahamas
Golf.com
What Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and others have wrong about the OWGR
We’re not supposed to be talking about the Official World Golf Ranking as much as we are these days. Tiger Woods is not supposed to be asked about it during his first press conference in months. It’s not supposed to inspire hasty notes-app statements from Padraig Harrington. But it’s December in the golf calendar and the OWGR is our topic of choice these days.
Best Used Golf Drivers 2022
Looking for a premium driver that won't break the bank? Then these used models could be the answer
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: LIV Golf's concept began as "Project Wedge"
A motion filed to the US District Court by the PGA Tour has revealed that LIV Golf's original concept was named "Project Wedge." As reported by Golf Channel, "Project Wedge" was the internal designation of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The motion wanted to depose Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the PIF, to make him comply with discovery.
