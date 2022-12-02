Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comments after loss to Bengals should scare the rest of the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but even so, the rest of the league should be scared about what’s to come after Andy Reid’s latest statement. The game wasn’t the prettiest game the Chiefs have played this year, but it definitely...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive
The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes
After three shockingly successful seasons at Jackson State, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record overall and a perfect 12-0 record in 2022, Coach Prime – as he likes to be called – is officially heading to the Power 5 as the new head coach of the Colorado Football Buffaloes. Suddenly, the Southwestern […] The post Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills looking to extend success against AFC East opponents
The Buffalo Bills finally have a win over a divisional opponent -- and it couldn't come at a better time
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gains attention beyond the 716
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gained national attention through commercials, earning the second top selling jersey on the NFL's website, and even through acts of kindness. Allen has even had signs make it all the way to "Patriot Territory" during election time. His jersey...
Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
3 reasons why Odell Beckham Jr. should end free agent tour with Buffalo Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. is finally healed up from a torn ACL injury he suffered during last year’s Super Bowl and
SEC commissioner reveals opinion on Alabama, Tennessee, LSU’s College Football Playoff chances
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently said that Tennessee and Alabama football deserve College Football Playoff consideration. He added that LSU also should merit consideration if they defeat Georgia, per Ross Dellenger. “I look at the rigor of our league, and we have teams ranked No. 6 and No. 7 that...
USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss
USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback
The Green Bay Packers pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 as Aaron Rodgers renewed his ownership of the franchise. Despite a hot start from the Bears, the Packers surged in the second half and took home the win. After the game, Rodgers sent a salute to fans at […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could end up being without two key players on offense for their Week 13 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers released their final injury report for Week 13 on Saturday, and 10 different players were issued an injury designation. Among them, wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and Cameron […] The post Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars
Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are roaring their way back into playoff contention. It seemed as if their postseason dreams died the moment they hit a 1-6 record. Since then, though, Detroit has won four of their five games, putting them squarely in contention for a potential Wild Card spot […] The post Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury, with Brock Purdy taking over for the time being. Garoppolo was later ruled out. Jimmy Garoppolo has been carted […] The post 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like
Prior to the start of this season, Jimmy Garoppolo was all but expected to leave the San Francisco 49ers at some point. The veteran quarterback was going to make way for Trey Lance, after all. In a stunning turn of events, though, Garoppolo returned to San Francisco… and eventually became their starter again. Now, it […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday, 27-23. Tyler Lockett played like a future Hall of Famer opposite the Rams’ stop unit, exploding for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. If Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had […] The post Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings grades for Week 13 win vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings strange winning ways continued in Week 13 with their victory over the New York Jets. The Vikings never like to make things easy for themselves, and barely managed to pull out a 27-22 victory over the Jets. Minnesota’s record on the season is now 10-2, but they always seem to find a way to make their wins extremely difficult to come by.
