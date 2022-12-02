ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive

The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes

After three shockingly successful seasons at Jackson State, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record overall and a perfect 12-0 record in 2022, Coach Prime – as he likes to be called – is officially heading to the Power 5 as the new head coach of the Colorado Football Buffaloes. Suddenly, the Southwestern […] The post Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gains attention beyond the 716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gained national attention through commercials, earning the second top selling jersey on the NFL's website, and even through acts of kindness. Allen has even had signs make it all the way to "Patriot Territory" during election time. His jersey...
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
ClutchPoints

USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss

USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback

The Green Bay Packers pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 as Aaron Rodgers renewed his ownership of the franchise. Despite a hot start from the Bears, the Packers surged in the second half and took home the win. After the game, Rodgers sent a salute to fans at […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could end up being without two key players on offense for their Week 13 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers released their final injury report for Week 13 on Saturday, and 10 different players were issued an injury designation. Among them, wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and Cameron […] The post Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars

Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are roaring their way back into playoff contention. It seemed as if their postseason dreams died the moment they hit a 1-6 record. Since then, though, Detroit has won four of their five games, putting them squarely in contention for a potential Wild Card spot […] The post Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury, with Brock Purdy taking over for the time being. Garoppolo was later ruled out. Jimmy Garoppolo has been carted […] The post 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like

Prior to the start of this season, Jimmy Garoppolo was all but expected to leave the San Francisco 49ers at some point. The veteran quarterback was going to make way for Trey Lance, after all. In a stunning turn of events, though, Garoppolo returned to San Francisco… and eventually became their starter again. Now, it […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday, 27-23.  Tyler Lockett played like a future Hall of Famer opposite the Rams’ stop unit, exploding for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. If Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had […] The post Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Vikings grades for Week 13 win vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings strange winning ways continued in Week 13 with their victory over the New York Jets. The Vikings never like to make things easy for themselves, and barely managed to pull out a 27-22 victory over the Jets. Minnesota’s record on the season is now 10-2, but they always seem to find a way to make their wins extremely difficult to come by.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy